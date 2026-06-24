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World Cup
team-logoSouth Africa
Monterrey Stadium
team-logoRepublic of Korea
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South Africa vs Republic of Korea: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
South Africa
Republic of Korea
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

SuperSport 3 Digitalb

DigitAlb

Algeria / Egypt / Morocco / Gulf

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS

American Samoa / Fiji

FBC 2

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation

Andorra / Italy / Japan

DAZN

DAZN

Angola / Mozambique

TPA / TVM

TPA

Anguilla / Antigua / Bermuda / Caribbean

Bluu

N/A

Argentina

TyC Sports

TyC Sports

Armenia

Fast Sports 1

Fast TV

Aruba / Bonaire / Netherlands

NPO 3

NPO Start

Australia

SBS On Demand

SBS On Demand

Austria

Servus TV

ServusTV

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

İctimai TV

Bahamas / Chile / Colombia / Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

DGO / DIRECTV

Bangladesh

Bangladesh TV

BTV

Barbados

CBC TV 8

CBC Barbados

Belgium

VRT Canvas

VRT MAX

Belize

Nexgen

N/A

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Moja TV

BHTelecom

Brazil

Disney+ Premium

Disney+ Brazil

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

RTB GO

Bulgaria

BNT 3

BNT

Cambodia

Hang Meas HDTV

Hang Meas

Cameroon

CRTV Sports

CRTV

Canada

TSN2

TSN

China

CCTV 5+

CCTV Sports

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports 2

ELTA TV

Costa Rica

FOX+

Fox Sports

Croatia

HRTi

HRTI

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Sigma TV

Czech Republic

ČT2

Česká televize

Denmark / Faroe Islands

TV2 Play

TV2 Play

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Pio Deportes

El Salvador / Guatemala / Honduras

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Estonia / Latvia / Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

Go3

Finland

YLE Areena

Yle Areena

France

beIN Sports 2

beIN SPORTS France

Georgia

Setanta Sports 2

Setanta Sports

Germany

MagentaTV

Magenta TV

Ghana

Metro TV

Metro TV

Great Britain / UK

BBC Two

BBC iPlayer

Greece

ERT 1

ERTFLIX

Hong Kong

ViuTV

ViuTV

Hungary

Duna World

Médiaklikk

Iceland

RUV 2

RÚV

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

MAXstream

MAXstream

International

YouTube

YouTube

Iran

IRIB Varzesh

IRIB Varzesh

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

RTE Player

Israel

Sport 2

Sport 1 / 2

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Qazsport

Korea Republic

KBS2

KBS

Kosovo / Macedonia / Montenegro

Arena Premium

Arena Sport

Laos

MONOMAX

Monomax

Macau

TDM Desporto

TDM

Malaysia

RTM klik

RTM Klik

Maldives

Medianet

Medianet

Malta

TVMSport+

TVM

Mexico

ViX Mexico

ViX

Mongolia

Suld TV

Suld TV

Myanmar

TV360 by Mytel

Mytel

Nepal

Himalaya Sports TV

Himalaya TV

New Zealand

TVNZ+

TVNZ+

Norway

TV2 Sport

TV 2 Play

Pakistan

PTV Sports

[suspicious link removed]

Panama

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports Panama

Sub-Saharan Africa (Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, CAR, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria)

SuperSport MaXimo 1 / Football Plus

DStv SuperSport

How to watch South Africa vs Republic of Korea with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. A
Monterrey Stadium

Today's game between South Africa and Republic of Korea will kick-off at 25 Jun 2026, 02:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Africa vs Republic of Korea today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

South Africa vs Republic of Korea Probable lineups

4-3-3
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Formation
Republic of Korea crest
Republic of Korea
KOR
3-4-2-1
1R. Williams21I. Okon20K. Mudau6A. Modiba14M. Mbokazi13S. Sithole23J. Adams5T. Mbatha7O. Appollis15I. Rayners12T. Maseko1S. Kim2H. Lee4M. Kim3G. Lee6I. Hwang8S. Paik10J. Lee22Y. Seol15M. Kim19K. Lee7H. Son
Republic of Korea crest
Republic of Korea
KOR
4-3-3
South Africa

Starting XI

Republic of Korea

Manager

  • H. Broos
  • M. Hong

Injuries and Suspensions

    Hugo Broos names a projected XI of Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Maphosa Modiba; Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha; Thapelo Maseko, Iqraam Rayners, Oswin Appollis. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for South Africa, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

    Myung-Bo Hong's projected XI for South Korea reads: Seung-Gyu Kim; Han-Beom Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Gi-Hyuk Lee, Moon-Hwan Kim; In-Beom Hwang, Seung-Ho Paik, Jae-Sung Lee, Young-Woo Seol; Kang-In Lee, Heung-Min Son. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Taeguk Warriors.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Form

    South Africa have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Czechia on June 18, secured by a late penalty. Prior to that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener on June 11. Their only win in this run came against Jamaica on June 6, a 1-0 victory in a friendly. South Africa scored two goals and conceded three across the five outings.

    South Korea arrive with three wins from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Mexico on June 19. Before that, they beat Czechia 2-1 on June 12 and thrashed Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 on May 31. Their two defeats in this period both came in March friendlies. The Taeguk Warriors scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches, and their three wins in this run include two consecutive victories before the Mexico defeat.

    Head-to-Head Record

    No head-to-head data between South Africa and Republic of Korea is available in the current dataset. This section will be updated with historical meeting information when it becomes available.

    Standings

    In Group A, South Korea sit second heading into the final round of fixtures, while South Africa are fourth.

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