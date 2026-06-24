International Coverage

How to watch South Africa vs Republic of Korea with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between South Africa and Republic of Korea will kick-off at 25 Jun 2026, 02:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Africa vs Republic of Korea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hugo Broos names a projected XI of Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Maphosa Modiba; Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha; Thapelo Maseko, Iqraam Rayners, Oswin Appollis. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for South Africa, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Myung-Bo Hong's projected XI for South Korea reads: Seung-Gyu Kim; Han-Beom Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Gi-Hyuk Lee, Moon-Hwan Kim; In-Beom Hwang, Seung-Ho Paik, Jae-Sung Lee, Young-Woo Seol; Kang-In Lee, Heung-Min Son. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Taeguk Warriors.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 11 T. Zwane

4 T. Mokoena Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

South Africa have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Czechia on June 18, secured by a late penalty. Prior to that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener on June 11. Their only win in this run came against Jamaica on June 6, a 1-0 victory in a friendly. South Africa scored two goals and conceded three across the five outings.

South Korea arrive with three wins from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Mexico on June 19. Before that, they beat Czechia 2-1 on June 12 and thrashed Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 on May 31. Their two defeats in this period both came in March friendlies. The Taeguk Warriors scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches, and their three wins in this run include two consecutive victories before the Mexico defeat.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between South Africa and Republic of Korea is available in the current dataset. This section will be updated with historical meeting information when it becomes available.

Standings

In Group A, South Korea sit second heading into the final round of fixtures, while South Africa are fourth.