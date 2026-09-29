How to watch Slovakia vs Kazakhstan with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Kosice Football Arena

Today's game between Slovakia and Kazakhstan will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovakia vs Kazakhstan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Slovakia are managed by Vladimir Weiss, and team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad is confirmed.

Kazakhstan head coach John van't Schip has yet to confirm his selection. Further updates on injuries and suspensions for both sides will follow as information becomes available.

Form

Slovakia come into this match with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win over Moldova in the Nations League, and they also beat Malta 2-1 in a friendly in June. Earlier in the year, Slovakia defeated Romania 2-0, though they suffered a 3-4 defeat to Kosovo in World Cup qualification. Across those five matches, Slovakia scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Kazakhstan's recent record shows one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw with Faroe Islands in the Nations League, following a 3-1 friendly loss to Hungary. Earlier wins over Comoros and Namibia provide some encouragement. Kazakhstan scored five goals and conceded seven across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met twice in UEFA Nations League C competition, with the most recent encounter taking place in June 2022, when Kazakhstan won 2-1 at home. Before that, Slovakia hosted Kazakhstan in the same competition that month and lost 1-0. Kazakhstan have won both recorded meetings between these sides, scoring three goals to Slovakia's one across the two fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Slovakia SVK 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 2 Kazakhstan KAZ 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Faroe Islands FRO 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 Moldova MDA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Slovakia currently sit top of UEFA Nations League C Group 3, with Kazakhstan in second place. The two sides are separated by a single position, meaning this fixture has a direct bearing on who leads the group going into the remaining matchdays.