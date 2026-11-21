How to watch SK Beveren vs Gent with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Freethiel Stadion

SK Beveren host Gent at Freethiel Stadion in a First Division A fixture that pits a side fighting near the bottom of the table against one of the division's stronger performers this season.

Beveren sit 15th in the Jupiler League standings, and their recent form tells the story of a team under pressure. Tim Bakens's side have lost three of their last five league games, shipping seven goals in the process.

Gent arrive in Beveren in a far more settled position, sitting third in the table under Rik De Mil. They head into this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Kortrijk in the league, though a goalless draw with KuPS in the Conference League showed they can struggle to break down organised defences.

The visitors' standout result in recent weeks was a commanding 4-0 victory over Anderlecht, a result that underlined their quality on their day. They have, though, dropped points against Lommel and Braga in that same period.

For Beveren, this is a chance to arrest a damaging run of defeats on home soil. The Freethiel Stadion crowd will need to play their part if the hosts are to take anything from this game.