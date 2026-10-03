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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoSint Maarten
team-logoSaint Vincent and The Grenadines
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Sint Maarten vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sint Maarten vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
Sint Maarten
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
CONCACAF Nations League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Official Broadcaster

Official Homepage

India

FanCode / YouTube (Concacaf)

fancode.com

China

CCTV Sports / Concacaf GO

cctv.com

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports

paramountplus.com

Indonesia

YouTube (Concacaf Official)

youtube.com

Pakistan

Concacaf GO

concacaf.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Brazil

ESPN Brasil / Disney+

espn.com.br

Bangladesh

YouTube (Concacaf Official)

youtube.com

Japan

YouTube (Concacaf Official)

youtube.com

Philippines

YouTube (Concacaf Official)

youtube.com

Mexico

TUDN / ViX

tudn.com

Germany

Sportdigital Fussball

sportdigital.de

United Kingdom

YouTube (Concacaf Official)

youtube.com

South Korea

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.co.kr

Colombia

ESPN / Disney+

espn.com.co

Canada

OneSoccer

onesoccer.ca

Australia

YouTube (Concacaf Official)

youtube.com

Netherlands

ESPN Netherlands

espn.nl

Dominican Republic

CDN Deportes

cdndeportes.com.do

Jamaica

SportsMax

sportsmax.tv

Trinidad and Tobago

Flow Sports

flowsports.co

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Flow Sports / Concacaf GO

flowsports.co

Sint Maarten

Flow Sports / Concacaf GO

flowsports.co

How to watch Sint Maarten vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Sint Maarten and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 22:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sint Maarten vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Sint Maarten ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have also not released official squad information at this stage. Updates on their availability and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

SIM

SIM - Form

DMA
W2-3
BLZ
W2-3
DMA
D0-0
BLZ
L0-1
GUF
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
VCT

VCT - Form

LCA
W3-1
BOE
L3-1
BRB
W2-3
GUF
W2-1
BLZ
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sint Maarten have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw in that run. Their most recent competitive outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to French Guiana in the CONCACAF Nations League, following an earlier 1-0 loss to Belize. They did show positive signs in friendlies, picking up wins over Belize and Dominica. Across their last five matches, Sint Maarten scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Belize in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also beat French Guiana 2-1 in their previous competitive fixture. A 3-2 friendly win over Barbados further underlines their recent scoring output. Across five matches, Saint Vincent have scored nine goals and conceded eight, with three wins in their last five the standout pattern.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Sint Maarten and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines from the records provided. This fixture will be the first on record between the two sides.

Standings

B Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Saint Vincent and The GrenadinesSaint Vincent and The GrenadinesVCT
220031+26
W
W
2
French GuianaFrench GuianaGUF
21012203
W
L
3
BelizeBelizeBLZ
21011103
L
W
4
Sint MaartenSint MaartenSIM
200202-20
L
L
Promotion
Relegation

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines lead Group B4 going into this match, while Sint Maarten sit at the foot of the table. The gap between the sides means the hosts must win to give themselves any chance of climbing the standings, while the visitors can tighten their grip at the top with a positive result.

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