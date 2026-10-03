International Coverage

Country Official Broadcaster Official Homepage India FanCode / YouTube (Concacaf) fancode.com China CCTV Sports / Concacaf GO cctv.com United States Paramount+ / CBS Sports paramountplus.com Indonesia YouTube (Concacaf Official) youtube.com Pakistan Concacaf GO concacaf.com Nigeria SuperSport supersport.com Brazil ESPN Brasil / Disney+ espn.com.br Bangladesh YouTube (Concacaf Official) youtube.com Japan YouTube (Concacaf Official) youtube.com Philippines YouTube (Concacaf Official) youtube.com Mexico TUDN / ViX tudn.com Germany Sportdigital Fussball sportdigital.de United Kingdom YouTube (Concacaf Official) youtube.com South Korea SPOTV NOW spotvnow.co.kr Colombia ESPN / Disney+ espn.com.co Canada OneSoccer onesoccer.ca Australia YouTube (Concacaf Official) youtube.com Netherlands ESPN Netherlands espn.nl Dominican Republic CDN Deportes cdndeportes.com.do Jamaica SportsMax sportsmax.tv Trinidad and Tobago Flow Sports flowsports.co Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flow Sports / Concacaf GO flowsports.co Sint Maarten Flow Sports / Concacaf GO flowsports.co

How to watch Sint Maarten vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Sint Maarten and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 22:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sint Maarten vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Sint Maarten ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have also not released official squad information at this stage. Updates on their availability and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Sint Maarten have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw in that run. Their most recent competitive outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to French Guiana in the CONCACAF Nations League, following an earlier 1-0 loss to Belize. They did show positive signs in friendlies, picking up wins over Belize and Dominica. Across their last five matches, Sint Maarten scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Belize in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also beat French Guiana 2-1 in their previous competitive fixture. A 3-2 friendly win over Barbados further underlines their recent scoring output. Across five matches, Saint Vincent have scored nine goals and conceded eight, with three wins in their last five the standout pattern.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Sint Maarten and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines from the records provided. This fixture will be the first on record between the two sides.

Standings

B Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Saint Vincent and The Grenadines VCT 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 French Guiana GUF 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 W L 3 Belize BLZ 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 L W 4 Sint Maarten SIM 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 L L Promotion Relegation

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines lead Group B4 going into this match, while Sint Maarten sit at the foot of the table. The gap between the sides means the hosts must win to give themselves any chance of climbing the standings, while the visitors can tighten their grip at the top with a positive result.