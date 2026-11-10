How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 11 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday host Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough in the EFL Trophy, with the Owls looking to use the competition as a platform to arrest a difficult run of results.

Wednesday arrive in poor shape. Dave Challinor's side have lost four of their last five matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup and back-to-back 2-0 losses to Doncaster Rovers and Notts County in League One. The EFL Trophy offers a chance to find some rhythm.

Accrington Stanley come into this fixture in contrasting form. John Doolan's side beat Rochdale 5-0 in League Two and also claimed a 3-1 win over Gillingham in that five-game stretch, though a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last time out will temper expectations.

In the EFL Trophy Northern Group A standings, Sheffield Wednesday sit top while Accrington Stanley are second, meaning this fixture carries real weight for group progression.

Hillsborough provides the backdrop for what should be a competitive evening. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

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