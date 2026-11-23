How to watch Sheffield United vs Southampton with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 17 24 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Bramall Lane

Sheffield United host Southampton at Bramall Lane in Sheffield in a Championship fixture that pits two sides in good recent form against each other.

Chris Wilder's team arrive on the back of a 4-0 win over Watford on November 21. That result extended a strong run in which the Blades have won three of their last five league games.

The defence has been solid too. Sheffield United kept clean sheets against Watford and Wrexham, and they have conceded only five goals in five matches.

Southampton, managed by Tonda Eckert, also come in on a high. They beat Derby County 2-0 on November 21 after a 1-0 defeat at Preston North End on November 7.

The Saints have shown real attacking quality during this spell, winning 4-1 against Queens Park Rangers and 3-2 away at West Ham United.

There is history here as well. Southampton won both Championship meetings between the sides last season, so Sheffield United will want to change that story at home.

Here is what you need to know about the match, from kick-off time to broadcast details.

Team news & squads