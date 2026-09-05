How to watch Sheffield United vs Norwich City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Norwich City will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Norwich City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United are managed by Chris Wilder, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the Blades. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Norwich City are managed by Philippe Clement, but similarly, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the Canaries ahead of the trip to Sheffield. A projected XI has not yet been released. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Form

Sheffield United head into this fixture with a record of two wins, three draws, and no defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 victory over Bolton Wanderers on September 1, a result that continued a run of form that has seen the Blades avoid defeat. They also drew 2-2 with Cardiff City and held Swansea City and Birmingham City to goalless draws in the Championship. A Carabao Cup win over Blackburn Rovers rounded out the five-game stretch. Across those matches, Sheffield United scored six goals and conceded four.

Norwich City's recent form is more mixed, with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five outings. Their standout result was a 4-1 win over Burnley in the Championship on August 29, but they followed that with a 1-0 loss to Stoke City on September 1. Norwich also suffered defeats to Millwall, 3-0, and West Bromwich Albion, 2-1, in the league. They scored eight goals across the five matches but conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-1 win for Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Championship on March 11, 2026. Before that, Sheffield United and Norwich drew 1-1 at Bramall Lane in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Norwich have won twice, Sheffield United have won once, and two matches have ended level. Sheffield United's solitary win came in April 2023, a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Standings

In the Championship table, Sheffield United currently sit ninth, while Norwich City are placed 20th.