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Championship
team-logoSheffield United
Bramall Lane
team-logoLincoln City
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Sheffield United vs Lincoln City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sheffield United vs Lincoln City
Sheffield United
Lincoln City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website Link

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Australia

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com/au

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Brazil

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisaviihde.fi

Iceland

Viaplay

viaplay.is

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia (listed via regional coverage)

MONOMAX / beIN

monomax.me

Mexico

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Nigeria

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Peru

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sweden

Viaplay

viaplay.se

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

How to watch Sheffield United vs Lincoln City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 9
Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Lincoln City will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Lincoln City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United vs Lincoln City Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Wilder

Chris Wilder has not confirmed a probable lineup for Sheffield United ahead of this fixture, and no specific injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Lincoln City, Chris Cohen is similarly yet to name his expected starting XI, with no injury or suspension information currently available. As with Sheffield United, squad details will be updated as confirmation arrives ahead of the match.

Form

SHU

SHU - Form

NOR
L1-3
BLB
W1-2
WOL
L0-1
FLE
L1-0
STK
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LIN

LIN - Form

SOU
D1-1
BOU
L4-0
PNE
W0-1
BRC
W0-1
SWA
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sheffield United head into this match having won just one of their last five games across all competitions, recording one win, no draws, and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Stoke City in the Championship, extending a difficult run that also included a 1-3 loss to Norwich City. The Blades did claim a positive result at Blackburn Rovers, winning 1-2 away, but that has been a rare bright spot. Across the five matches, Sheffield United have scored five goals and conceded seven.

Lincoln City arrive with a mixed but more encouraging recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 defeat to Swansea City, but prior to that they had won consecutive Championship away games against Bristol City and Preston North End, both by a 1-0 scoreline. Lincoln scored three goals and conceded five across their last five outings, with their heavy 4-0 Carabao Cup loss to AFC Bournemouth skewing the defensive figures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sheffield UnitedDrawLincoln City
3
0
2
Carabao Cup
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
0
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
0
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
4
FT
Club Friendlies
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
0
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
2
FT
Carabao Cup
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
6
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
1
FT
12Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Carabao Cup in August 2023, when Sheffield United and Lincoln City played out a goalless draw at Bramall Lane. The historical record across the five documented meetings leans firmly in Sheffield United's favour, with the Blades winning three of those encounters, including a commanding 6-1 victory in a Carabao Cup tie and a 4-0 friendly win. Lincoln's sole victory in the series came in a Carabao Cup match in 2000. The head-to-head record gives Sheffield United the historical edge, though the most recent fixture suggests Lincoln are capable of making things difficult.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
8521136+717
W
W
L
D
W
2
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
84311612+415
D
D
W
W
D
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
74211510+514
W
W
D
L
W
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
6
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
8422108+214
L
D
W
W
D
7
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
84131312+113
W
W
D
W
W
8
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
9
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
8332710-312
L
D
D
L
D
10
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
82511211+111
D
W
L
D
D
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
83231515011
D
D
L
W
L
12
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
832378-111
L
W
W
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
84221910+910
L
W
W
D
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
8242912-310
W
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
83141115-410
W
W
L
L
L
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
8233121209
D
W
L
L
D
17
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
83051617-19
L
L
W
W
L
18
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
8233911-29
L
L
W
L
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
7223910-18
D
D
W
L
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
81431012-27
W
L
D
L
L
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
8125714-75
D
L
L
L
W
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
8116815-74
D
L
L
W
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
8044917-84
D
L
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Sheffield United currently sit 18th, placing them in the lower reaches of the division, while Lincoln City occupy 12th. The gap between the sides in the standings gives this fixture added significance for the Blades, who will be looking to close the distance on teams above them.

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