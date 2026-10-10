International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Website Link Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com Argentina Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Australia beIN SPORTS beinsports.com/au Bolivia Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Brazil Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Canada DAZN dazn.com Chile Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Colombia Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Denmark Viaplay viaplay.dk Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay elisaviihde.fi Iceland Viaplay viaplay.is India FanCode fancode.com Indonesia (listed via regional coverage) MONOMAX / beIN monomax.me Mexico Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Nigeria Sporty TV sportytv.com Norway Viaplay viaplay.no Peru Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Saudi Arabia beIN Sports beinsports.com South Africa Sporty TV sportytv.com Sudan beIN Sports beinsports.com Sweden Viaplay viaplay.se United Arab Emirates beIN Sports beinsports.com United States Paramount+ paramountplus.com Venezuela Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com

How to watch Sheffield United vs Lincoln City with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 9 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Lincoln City will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Lincoln City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Chris Wilder has not confirmed a probable lineup for Sheffield United ahead of this fixture, and no specific injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Lincoln City, Chris Cohen is similarly yet to name his expected starting XI, with no injury or suspension information currently available. As with Sheffield United, squad details will be updated as confirmation arrives ahead of the match.

Form

Sheffield United head into this match having won just one of their last five games across all competitions, recording one win, no draws, and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Stoke City in the Championship, extending a difficult run that also included a 1-3 loss to Norwich City. The Blades did claim a positive result at Blackburn Rovers, winning 1-2 away, but that has been a rare bright spot. Across the five matches, Sheffield United have scored five goals and conceded seven.

Lincoln City arrive with a mixed but more encouraging recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 defeat to Swansea City, but prior to that they had won consecutive Championship away games against Bristol City and Preston North End, both by a 1-0 scoreline. Lincoln scored three goals and conceded five across their last five outings, with their heavy 4-0 Carabao Cup loss to AFC Bournemouth skewing the defensive figures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Carabao Cup in August 2023, when Sheffield United and Lincoln City played out a goalless draw at Bramall Lane. The historical record across the five documented meetings leans firmly in Sheffield United's favour, with the Blades winning three of those encounters, including a commanding 6-1 victory in a Carabao Cup tie and a 4-0 friendly win. Lincoln's sole victory in the series came in a Carabao Cup match in 2000. The head-to-head record gives Sheffield United the historical edge, though the most recent fixture suggests Lincoln are capable of making things difficult.

Standings

In the Championship table, Sheffield United currently sit 18th, placing them in the lower reaches of the division, while Lincoln City occupy 12th. The gap between the sides in the standings gives this fixture added significance for the Blades, who will be looking to close the distance on teams above them.