Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Championship
team-logoSheffield United
Bramall Lane
team-logoBirmingham City
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sheffield United vs Birmingham City
Sheffield United
Birmingham City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 1
Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Birmingham City will kick-off at 15 Aug 2026, 17:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Probable lineups

Sheffield United crest
Sheffield United
SHU
Formation
Birmingham City crest
Birmingham City
BIR
Birmingham City crest
Birmingham City
BIR

Manager

  • C. Wilder

Sheffield United are managed by Chris Wilder as they begin the 2026/27 Championship campaign. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Blades ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City head into the match under Chris Davies, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the visitors. A projected XI has not yet been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it emerges ahead of Saturday's game.

Form

SHU

SHU - Form

LEV
W1-2
HUD
W3-1
ROT
W0-2
BOC
D0-0
MAN
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BIR

BIR - Form

BUR
W0-1
NOR
W0-2
CRE
W1-2
BAR
W2-2
SWA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sheffield United head into the new season with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Mansfield Town on August 9, a comfortable victory that rounded off a positive pre-season. The Blades also beat Rotherham United 2-0 and Huddersfield Town 3-1 in friendly action, with their only dropped points coming in a 0-0 draw against Bochum. Wilder's side scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded just one.

Birmingham City arrive with a perfect five-from-five record. Their last outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Swansea City on August 8, and they backed up their pre-season form with victories over Crewe Alexandra, Northampton Town, and Burton Albion. The standout result was a 2-2 draw against Barcelona, recorded as a win in their data. Birmingham scored seven goals and conceded four across the five games, with Davies' side showing consistent attacking output throughout.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sheffield UnitedDrawBirmingham City
2
2
1
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
3
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
2
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
FT
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
2
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
FT
8Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between the sides ended 1-1 at St Andrew's in the Championship on March 14, 2026. Before that, Sheffield United won 3-0 at Bramall Lane in December 2025, with Birmingham's only victory in the last five coming in the Carabao Cup in August 2025, when they won 2-1 at home. Across the five most recent meetings, Sheffield United hold the better record with two wins to Birmingham's one, with two draws. The sides have shared six goals across those five fixtures combined, with Sheffield United scoring seven and Birmingham five.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
10102201
D
2
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
10102201
D
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
00000000
4
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
00000000
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
00000000
6
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
00000000
7
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
00000000
8
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
00000000
9
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
00000000
10
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
00000000
11
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
00000000
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
00000000
13
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
00000000
14
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
00000000
15
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
00000000
16
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
00000000
17
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
00000000
18
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
00000000
19
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
00000000
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
00000000
21
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
00000000
22
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
00000000
23
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
00000000
24
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
0000000-4
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Birmingham City sit top of the division heading into this fixture, while Sheffield United are placed 16th.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google