How to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 12:30 Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Birmingham City will kick-off at 15 Aug 2026, 17:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United are managed by Chris Wilder as they begin the 2026/27 Championship campaign. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Blades ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City head into the match under Chris Davies, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the visitors. A projected XI has not yet been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it emerges ahead of Saturday's game.

Form

Sheffield United head into the new season with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Mansfield Town on August 9, a comfortable victory that rounded off a positive pre-season. The Blades also beat Rotherham United 2-0 and Huddersfield Town 3-1 in friendly action, with their only dropped points coming in a 0-0 draw against Bochum. Wilder's side scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded just one.

Birmingham City arrive with a perfect five-from-five record. Their last outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Swansea City on August 8, and they backed up their pre-season form with victories over Crewe Alexandra, Northampton Town, and Burton Albion. The standout result was a 2-2 draw against Barcelona, recorded as a win in their data. Birmingham scored seven goals and conceded four across the five games, with Davies' side showing consistent attacking output throughout.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the sides ended 1-1 at St Andrew's in the Championship on March 14, 2026. Before that, Sheffield United won 3-0 at Bramall Lane in December 2025, with Birmingham's only victory in the last five coming in the Carabao Cup in August 2025, when they won 2-1 at home. Across the five most recent meetings, Sheffield United hold the better record with two wins to Birmingham's one, with two draws. The sides have shared six goals across those five fixtures combined, with Sheffield United scoring seven and Birmingham five.

Standings

In the Championship table, Birmingham City sit top of the division heading into this fixture, while Sheffield United are placed 16th.