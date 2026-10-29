Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
How to watch Shanghai Shenhua vs Machida Zelvia with a VPN
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage Link
Bangladesh
tapmad
Bhutan
tapmad
Indonesia
Vision+
Japan
DAZN Japan
Laos
BG Sports
Nepal
tapmad
Pakistan
tapmad
Papua New Guinea
Vision+
Sri Lanka
tapmad
Thailand
BG Sports
Timor-Leste
Vision+
Vietnam
TV 360