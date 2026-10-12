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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoShanghai Port
team-logoDaejeon Hana Citizen
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Shanghai Port vs Daejeon Hana Citizen: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Shanghai Port vs Daejeon Hana Citizen
Shanghai Port
Daejeon Hana Citizen
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Afghanistan

FanCode

fancode.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Bangladesh

FanCode

fancode.com

Bhutan

FanCode

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China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Japan

DAZN

dazn.com

Korea Republic

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Laos

BG Sports

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Maldives

FanCode

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Nepal

FanCode

fancode.com

Pakistan

tapmad

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Sri Lanka

FanCode

fancode.com

Thailand

BG Sports

youtube.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

How to watch Shanghai Port vs Daejeon Hana Citizen with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Shanghai Port and Daejeon Hana Citizen will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 11:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shanghai Port vs Daejeon Hana Citizen today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Shanghai Port vs Daejeon Hana Citizen lineups

5-4-1
Shanghai Port crest
Shanghai Port
SHT
page.match.formation.title
Daejeon Hana Citizen crest
Daejeon Hana Citizen
DAE
4-4-2
J. YanJ. Yanteam-logoZ. Weiteam-logoA. Yangteam-logoMiguelteam-logoZ. WangL. ZhangL. Zhangteam-logoMateus Vitalteam-logoO. Melendoteam-logoP. Ampemteam-logoJ. GrauL. WuL. Wuteam-logoJ. Leeteam-logoK. Parkteam-logoY. KangA. KrivotsyukA. Krivotsyukteam-logoC. Hateam-logoJ. Jeongteam-logoS. Leeteam-logoJ. Victorteam-logoB. Kimteam-logoDiogoteam-logoJ. Seo
Daejeon Hana Citizen crest
Daejeon Hana Citizen
DAE
5-4-1
Shanghai Port

Starting XI

Daejeon Hana Citizen

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Muscat
  • S. Hwang

Kevin Muscat's Shanghai Port have not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Daejeon Hana Citizen, under Sun-Hong Hwang, are similarly yet to confirm squad availability or a projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been listed. Team news for both sides will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

SHT

SHT - Form

SPC
W0-1
STA
W0-3
BEI
D0-0
RAT
W4-6
ZHE
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
DAE

DAE - Form

FCA
W3-2
POH
D2-2
KSF
W1-0
INC
D1-1
JEO
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Shanghai Port head into this match having won four of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing saw them beat Zhejiang Professional 4-2 in the Super League on October 9, and they also recorded a 6-4 win over Ratchaburi FC in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 15. Across those five matches, they have scored 10 goals and conceded just four, with their only dropped points coming in a goalless draw against Beijing Guoan.

Daejeon Hana Citizen have also been in decent form, winning three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 K-League 1 victory over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on October 9. They beat Kyoto Sanga FC 1-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 15 and have drawn twice, including a 2-2 result against Pohang Steelers. They have scored seven goals across their last five matches while conceding four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Shanghai PortDrawDaejeon Hana Citizen
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
Shanghai Port badge
Shanghai Port
SHT
1
Daejeon Hana Citizen badge
Daejeon Hana Citizen
DAE
2
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between Shanghai Port and Daejeon Hana Citizen in the provided data came in a Club Friendly on June 7, 2013, when Daejeon won 2-1. That result represents the full extent of the head-to-head record available, meaning this AFC Champions League Elite fixture is effectively a rare competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

East

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
2
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
211071+64
D
W
3
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
4
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
211031+24
D
W
5
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
6
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
7
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
110021+13
W
8
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
110021+13
W
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
20201102
D
D
11
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
201114-31
D
L
12
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
100112-10
L
13
Port FCPort FCTPF
100112-10
L
14
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
15
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, Shanghai Port sit third while Daejeon Hana Citizen are seventh. Shanghai Port's higher position gives them a degree of comfort, but Daejeon will be looking to close the gap with a positive result.

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