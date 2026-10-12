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How to watch Shanghai Port vs Daejeon Hana Citizen with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Today's game between Shanghai Port and Daejeon Hana Citizen will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 11:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shanghai Port vs Daejeon Hana Citizen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kevin Muscat's Shanghai Port have not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Daejeon Hana Citizen, under Sun-Hong Hwang, are similarly yet to confirm squad availability or a projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been listed. Team news for both sides will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Shanghai Port head into this match having won four of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing saw them beat Zhejiang Professional 4-2 in the Super League on October 9, and they also recorded a 6-4 win over Ratchaburi FC in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 15. Across those five matches, they have scored 10 goals and conceded just four, with their only dropped points coming in a goalless draw against Beijing Guoan.

Daejeon Hana Citizen have also been in decent form, winning three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 K-League 1 victory over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on October 9. They beat Kyoto Sanga FC 1-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 15 and have drawn twice, including a 2-2 result against Pohang Steelers. They have scored seven goals across their last five matches while conceding four.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between Shanghai Port and Daejeon Hana Citizen in the provided data came in a Club Friendly on June 7, 2013, when Daejeon won 2-1. That result represents the full extent of the head-to-head record available, meaning this AFC Champions League Elite fixture is effectively a rare competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, Shanghai Port sit third while Daejeon Hana Citizen are seventh. Shanghai Port's higher position gives them a degree of comfort, but Daejeon will be looking to close the gap with a positive result.