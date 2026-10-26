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International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Shanghai Port host Cong An Ha Noi in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs looking to strengthen their positions in the East group standings.

Kevin Muscat's side arrive in good form domestically, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their continental campaign has been more measured, though a recent draw against Daejeon Hana Citizen showed they can hold their own against Asian opposition.

Cong An Ha Noi, managed by Mano Polking, have found the AFC Champions League Elite a stern test. The Vietnamese side have lost two of their three group matches so far, and their V-League form has been inconsistent, with a draw and a defeat in their last two outings.

Shanghai Port's attacking output stands out. They have scored freely in recent weeks, putting three past Chengdu Rongcheng and six past Ratchaburi FC, suggesting they carry a genuine threat in the final third.

For Cong An Ha Noi, this represents a difficult assignment on the road against a side that has been among the more reliable scorers in the group. Polking will need a significant defensive improvement from a team that conceded four to Gamba Osaka earlier in the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

Team news & squads

Shanghai Port are managed by Kevin Muscat, though no confirmed lineup or injury information has been made available ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cong An Ha Noi head coach Mano Polking also has no confirmed team news published at this stage. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable starting XI will be added as information becomes available.

Form

Shanghai Port head into this match in strong form, winning four of their last five games across all competitions and drawing the other. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in the Super League on October 24, and they also put three past Chengdu Rongcheng without reply. Across those five matches, Port have scored 15 goals, though they have conceded nine, pointing to an open and attack-minded approach. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Daejeon Hana Citizen in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Cong An Ha Noi's recent record is considerably more mixed, with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five. They drew 1-1 with Thanh Hoa FC on October 22 before that, a 2-1 home defeat to Ha Noi FC. In continental competition, they lost 1-0 to Kashima Antlers and 4-1 to Gamba Osaka, conceding eight goals across their two AFC Champions League Elite outings. Their sole win in this run came against Truong Tuoi Dong Nai in the V-League.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Shanghai Port and Cong An Ha Noi. This fixture will therefore be assessed on current form and group stage context alone.