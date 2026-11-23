How to watch Shanghai Port vs Buriram United with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 07:15

Shanghai Port host Buriram United in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the East Zone table offering plenty of reasons to pay attention.

Kevin Muscat's side arrive in good domestic shape. They beat Beijing Guoan 2-0 in the China Cup on November 20, and they put six past Liaoning Tieren in the Super League earlier this month.

Continental results have been more mixed for the Chinese club. Shanghai Port won 4-2 at Newcastle Jets, but they were beaten 3-2 by Cong An Ha Noi the week before, so consistency remains the question.

Buriram United, managed by Mark Jackson, come in with a steadier but less convincing run. Draws against Kashima Antlers and Gamba Osaka in this competition have kept them ticking over without producing a breakthrough result.

The Thai side also lost 3-2 to Sisaket United in the Thai League, a reminder that their defence can be stretched. They did win at Ratchaburi FC by 2-1 on November 8 to steady matters.

Buriram have happy memories of the last meeting, a 2-0 home win in this competition a year ago. Shanghai Port will want to reverse that result in front of their own supporters.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game, including kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details.

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