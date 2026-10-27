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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
team-logoEsteghlal
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Watch Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal: AFC Champions League Elite live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Esteghlal
AFC Champions League Elite

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Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Chad

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Iran

Shabake 3

tv3.ir

Iraq

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Libya

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Malaysia

Astro Go

astro.com.my

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Morocco

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Oman

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

visionplus.id

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

bgsports.com

Ukraine

Sport 1 Ukraine

poverkhnost.tv

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Yemen

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Match Preview

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC host Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides arriving in strong form and genuine ambitions of progressing deep into the competition.

Andre Jardine's side have built real momentum in recent weeks, stringing together four wins from their last five matches across domestic and continental competition. Their AFC Champions League Elite campaign has been particularly sharp, with back-to-back wins in the group stage setting the tone.

Esteghlal, coached by Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, have also been difficult to beat. The Iranian side sit second in the West group standings and have recorded two wins in the continental competition during this run, including a 3-0 victory over Al-Sadd that announced their credentials early in the campaign.

Shabab Al-Ahli sit fourth in the West group, meaning this fixture carries real weight for both sides as they look to consolidate their positions in the table.

The two clubs have met before in this competition, and their previous encounters suggest a tight, competitive match is in store. Neither side has been free-scoring in recent weeks, but both have shown the defensive discipline to grind out results when needed.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture, including live stream options and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Jardine

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC head into this fixture under Andre Jardine, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the club releases further details.

Esteghlal manager Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh is similarly yet to confirm his squad situation publicly. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side at this point, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

ALA

ALA - Form

UFC
D1-1
TRA
W1-0
ITT
W1-2
ALA
W2-0
ALA
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
EST

EST - Form

ALS
W3-0
TRA
D1-1
ALG
W1-2
GOL
W1-0
CHA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 victory over Al-Ain in the President's Cup on October 22, following a 2-0 league win over the same opponent five days earlier. In the AFC Champions League Elite, they have won both their recent continental fixtures, including a 1-2 away win at Al Ittihad. Across their last five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded four.

Esteghlal have gone three wins and two draws from their last five, remaining unbeaten across that run. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Chadormalu Ardakan SC in the Persian Gulf Pro League on October 23. In continental play, they beat Al-Gharafa 1-2 away from home and thrashed Al-Sadd 3-0 earlier in the campaign. They have scored six goals and conceded two across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCDrawEsteghlal
1
1
0
AFC Champions League Elite
Esteghlal badge
Esteghlal
EST
1
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC badge
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
ALA
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC badge
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
ALA
2
Esteghlal badge
Esteghlal
EST
1
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored2/2

The head-to-head record between these clubs is limited but evenly contested. Their most recent meeting came in April 2017, when Esteghlal hosted Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC in the AFC Champions League Elite and the match finished 1-1. Earlier that same campaign, in February 2017, Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC won 2-1 at home. Across both recorded meetings, each side has one win and one draw, with Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC edging the goals tally at three to two.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
3300102+89
W
W
W
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
321063+37
W
W
D
3
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
220051+46
W
W
4
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
220041+36
W
W
5
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
220031+26
W
W
6
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
312043+15
D
D
W
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
31114404
W
L
D
8
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
210135-23
W
L
9
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
310235-23
L
L
W
10
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
310225-33
W
L
L
11
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
20201102
D
D
12
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
302123-12
L
D
D
13
TractorTractorTRA
301213-21
L
D
L
14
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
301216-51
D
L
L
15
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
300336-30
L
L
L
16
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
200225-30
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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