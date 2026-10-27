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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC host Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides arriving in strong form and genuine ambitions of progressing deep into the competition.

Andre Jardine's side have built real momentum in recent weeks, stringing together four wins from their last five matches across domestic and continental competition. Their AFC Champions League Elite campaign has been particularly sharp, with back-to-back wins in the group stage setting the tone.

Esteghlal, coached by Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, have also been difficult to beat. The Iranian side sit second in the West group standings and have recorded two wins in the continental competition during this run, including a 3-0 victory over Al-Sadd that announced their credentials early in the campaign.

Shabab Al-Ahli sit fourth in the West group, meaning this fixture carries real weight for both sides as they look to consolidate their positions in the table.

The two clubs have met before in this competition, and their previous encounters suggest a tight, competitive match is in store. Neither side has been free-scoring in recent weeks, but both have shown the defensive discipline to grind out results when needed.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture, including live stream options and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC head into this fixture under Andre Jardine, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the club releases further details.

Esteghlal manager Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh is similarly yet to confirm his squad situation publicly. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side at this point, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 victory over Al-Ain in the President's Cup on October 22, following a 2-0 league win over the same opponent five days earlier. In the AFC Champions League Elite, they have won both their recent continental fixtures, including a 1-2 away win at Al Ittihad. Across their last five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded four.

Esteghlal have gone three wins and two draws from their last five, remaining unbeaten across that run. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Chadormalu Ardakan SC in the Persian Gulf Pro League on October 23. In continental play, they beat Al-Gharafa 1-2 away from home and thrashed Al-Sadd 3-0 earlier in the campaign. They have scored six goals and conceded two across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these clubs is limited but evenly contested. Their most recent meeting came in April 2017, when Esteghlal hosted Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC in the AFC Champions League Elite and the match finished 1-1. Earlier that same campaign, in February 2017, Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC won 2-1 at home. Across both recorded meetings, each side has one win and one draw, with Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC edging the goals tally at three to two.