How to watch Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Al Qadsiah with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC host Al Qadsiah in an AFC Champions League Elite fixture in which both sides are chasing a place in the West standings. The venue and kick-off time have not yet been confirmed.
The hosts arrive with fresh confidence. Andre Jardine's side beat Ajman 3-1 in the ADNOC Pro League on November 20, ending a run of two straight defeats.
Those losses, to Sharjah Cultural Club and Al Hilal, both finished 2-0. Before them, Shabab Al-Ahli beat Esteghlal 2-0 in this competition.
Al Qadsiah, led by Brendan Rodgers, come in with the sharper attack. They thrashed Al-Gharafa 5-0 in the Champions League Elite and Al Riyadh 6-0 in the Saudi Pro League.
Their only defeat in the last five was a 3-2 loss to Al Hilal, and they also drew 1-1 with Al-Sadd in this competition.
The contrast is clear. Shabab Al-Ahli are rebuilding momentum at home, and Al Qadsiah are carrying a heavy scoring streak.
Here is what we know about how to follow the match.
Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.
Team news & squads
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Al Qadsiah Probable lineups
Manager
- A. Jardine