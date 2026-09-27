How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Stadion Rajko Mitic

Today's game between Serbia and Netherlands will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Serbia vs Netherlands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Paunovic is expected to name a back four of Strahinja Erakovic, Nikola Simic, Strahinja Pavlovic, and Aleksa Terzic in front of goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Sasa Lukic providing the midfield engine. Dusan Tadic and Andrija Zivkovic are projected to support striker Luka Jovic, while Filip Kostic operates on the left. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for Serbia, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Xavi Hernandez is set to deploy Bart Verbruggen in goal behind a defensive line of Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven, with Denzel Dumfries providing width on the right. Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, and Ryan Gravenberch are named in the projected midfield, with Crysencio Summerville and Cody Gakpo flanking Mexx Meerdink in attack. Netherlands also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

Serbia have won just one of their last five matches, recording a single victory against Saudi Arabia alongside four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 loss to Greece in Nations League A, and they conceded three goals in each of their friendlies against Mexico and Cabo Verde. Across those five games, Serbia scored nine goals but conceded eleven, with no clean sheets in that run.

Netherlands have a more balanced recent record, picking up one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Germany in Nations League A, and they recorded their biggest result in that stretch with a 5-1 victory over Sweden at the World Cup. The Dutch scored twelve goals across those five matches while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 World Cup Serbia SER 0 Netherlands NED 1 FT 0 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The only meeting between these two sides in the available head-to-head record came at the 2006 World Cup, when Netherlands won 1-0 against Serbia in the group stage. That result represents the full extent of the documented recent history between the two nations.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Germany GER 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Netherlands NED 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 Serbia SER 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 2, Serbia currently sit fourth while Netherlands are third, leaving both sides in need of points to improve their standing in the group.