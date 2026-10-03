Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 16:25 Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm BST).

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports+

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers Team News

Seattle Seahawks Team News

The Seahawks are looking to bounce back after a tight Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders snapped their 12-game winning streak.

The Backfield Deficit: First-round rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) has been ruled OUT after re-aggravating an injury during Wednesday's practice. With Zach Charbonnet only recently designated to return to practice, the rushing workload will fall entirely to Emanuel Wilson and George Holani, with practice squad utility player Velus Jones Jr. likely being elevated.

Secondary Boost : In a massive positive turn, Pro Bowl safety Julian Love (calf) practiced fully on Friday and carries no injury designation. He returns to stabilize a secondary that struggled with communication in his absence last week.

Quarterback Stability : Sam Darnold is fully healthy and back under center. He is looking to build on his strong synergy with wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who currently leads the NFL with 405 receiving yards.

Other Designations : Backup safety Ty Okada (hamstring) and linebacker Chazz Surratt are listed as Questionable.

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

Jim Harbaugh’s squad is facing an uphill battle due to critical missing personnel across the trenches and the receiving corps.

Key Starters Sidelined : The Chargers have officially ruled OUT four players: starting left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula), defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm), and wideout Brenen Thompson (quad). Awosika's absence creates a massive vulnerability on the interior offensive line against Seattle's elite defensive line pressure.

Game-Time Decisions : Five pivotal players are Questionable, including star safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) and top wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot), who did not run routes during the open media session on Friday. Quarterback Trey Lance (groin), safety Elijah Molden (hamstring), and cornerback Donte Jackson (concussion) round out the questionable group.

Cleared to Play : On the bright side, edge rushers Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree, along with defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe and running back Keaton Mitchell, are off the report and fully cleared.

Useful links

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AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



