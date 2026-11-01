How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Orlando Pride with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

NWSL - Game Week 28 1 Nov 2026 - 17:00

Seattle Reign FC host Orlando Pride in an NWSL regular-season fixture, with both sides needing points as the season enters its final stretch.

Laura Harvey's Reign sit eighth in the table and come into this match off the back of a goalless draw with Utah Royals, a result that halted a run of back-to-back wins over Chicago Stars and Boston Legacy FC.

Orlando, managed by Seb Hines, arrive in worse shape. The Pride are 11th and have lost three of their last five, including a 1-2 defeat to Gotham FC just days before this fixture.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an extra edge. Seattle took a 2-1 win when the sides met in Orlando back in March 2026, and the Pride will be eager to level the score on their travels.

For Seattle, a win would go some way to securing a top-half finish. For Orlando, the points are close to essential if they want to avoid slipping further down the standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Orlando Pride.

Broadcast information for this specific fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details for Seattle Reign FC vs Orlando Pride.

For general NWSL coverage in 2026, the league is broadcast across CBS Sports, ESPN, ION, Prime Video, Victory+, and NWSL+, offering fans a wide range of ways to follow the action.

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