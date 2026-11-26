How to watch Scunthorpe United vs Wealdstone with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

National League - Game Week 20 27 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Glanford Park

Scunthorpe United host Wealdstone at Glanford Park in a National League fixture that pits a struggling home side against a mid-table visitor.

The Iron sit 23rd in the table under Andy Butler, and their recent run has done little to ease the pressure. They lost 2-1 at home to Gateshead on Tuesday night, a result that followed a 2-0 defeat at Aldershot Town.

That makes four defeats in their last five matches in all competitions. A 1-1 draw at Worthing is the only point they have collected in that spell, and they also went out of the FA Cup with a 4-2 loss to Port Vale.

Wealdstone arrive in 16th place under Gary Waddock, and their form has been mixed. They were beaten 3-0 by Altrincham on Tuesday, which halted the momentum from a 4-0 win over Hornchurch the previous weekend.

The visitors have shown they can score freely, having also beaten Southend United 3-2 at the end of October. They have also been shut out twice in the last five, including a 2-0 FA Cup exit at Dover.

The two sides drew both league meetings last season, so Scunthorpe will look to turn that record into a win at home.