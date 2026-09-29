How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Hampden Park

Today's game between Scotland and Switzerland will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sébastien Pocognoli is expected to line up Scotland with Angus Gunn in goal, a back three of Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, and Stephen Welsh, and Aaron Hickey at right wing-back alongside Andrew Robertson on the left. Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, and Lewis Ferguson are projected to form the midfield, with Kieron Bowie and Oli McBurnie leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Murat Yakin names Gregor Kobel in goal for Switzerland, with a back four of Zachary Athekame, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez. Ardon Jashari and Remo Freuler are set to anchor midfield, with Fabian Rieder and Johan Manzambi providing width, and Dan Ndoye and Zeki Amdouni leading the line. The absences of Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo, both withdrawn from the squad due to ongoing legal matters relating to forged COVID-19 certificates, represent a notable disruption to Yakin's plans.

Form

Scotland have recorded one win, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches, scoring one goal and conceding four. Their most recent outing was the 0-0 draw with Slovenia in the Nations League opener, and before that they suffered a 0-3 defeat to Brazil at the World Cup. Scotland did beat Haiti 1-0 in their opening World Cup fixture and hammered Bolivia 4-0 in a pre-tournament friendly, showing attacking potential that they struggled to reproduce against stronger opposition.

Switzerland have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 1-3 loss to Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over North Macedonia in their Nations League opener, and they also beat Algeria 2-0 and Canada 2-1 in the World Cup group stage. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored 12 goals and conceded four, with four consecutive wins before the Argentina defeat underlining their quality.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, a group-stage draw at Euro 2024 in Cologne in June of that year, with Scott McTominay opening the scoring before Xherdan Shaqiri equalised. The only other recorded meeting in the dataset came in a March 2006 friendly, which Switzerland won 3-1. Scotland lead the all-time head-to-head series with eight wins to Switzerland's five, across 17 meetings in total, though the Swiss will point to their superior recent FIFA ranking of 14th compared to Scotland's 36th as evidence that the balance of power has shifted.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 W 2 Scotland SCO 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Slovenia SVN 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 North Macedonia MKD 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Switzerland lead UEFA Nations League B Group 1 after matchday one, with Scotland sitting second. Both sides are chasing the top spot that would secure promotion to Nations League A for the 2028-29 cycle, making this an early but direct clash between the two teams most likely to contest that prize.