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How to watch Scotland vs Slovenia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45

Today's game between Scotland and Slovenia will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Slovenia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sébastien Pocognoli takes charge of Scotland with no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of the fixture. The squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Boštjan Cesar names his Slovenia side with no confirmed team news available at this stage either. Updates on both squads will be added as they are announced.

Form

Scotland head into this fixture with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches, though the direction of travel has shifted. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 victory over North Macedonia, which ended a run of three matches without a win. Before that, they lost 3-0 to Switzerland at Hampden Park, a result that followed a goalless draw with Slovenia in the Nations League opener. Across the five matches, Scotland scored three goals and conceded seven, though the clean sheet in North Macedonia signals some defensive improvement.

Slovenia have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Switzerland, a match they led before being pegged back. Prior to that, they beat North Macedonia 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Scotland on matchday one. Across those five matches, Slovenia scored six goals and conceded five, showing they are capable of threatening going forward even if results have been mixed.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 in the UEFA Nations League B on September 26, 2026. Looking back across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is competitive: Scotland hold two wins to Slovenia's one, with two draws across the series. The sides drew 2-2 in a 2017 World Cup qualifier in Slovenia, while Scotland won the home leg of that same campaign 1-0 at Hampden Park.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 3 3 0 0 8 1 +7 9 W W W 2 Slovenia SVN 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 L W D 3 Scotland SCO 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 W L D 4 North Macedonia MKD 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7 0 L L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Relegation Playoff

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, Scotland currently sit third and Slovenia are second, meaning this is a direct contest between two sides separated by a narrow margin in the standings.