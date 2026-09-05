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Bundesliga
team-logoSchalke 04
VELTINS-Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
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Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich: Worldwide Bundesliga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 2
VELTINS-Arena

Today's game between Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 17:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04
Formation
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
1L. Karius5T. Becker4H. Kurucay25N. Katic13S. Tanaka29E. Ebimbe24A. Aouchiche33V. Becker23S. El-Faouzi21D. Ljubicic10E. Dzeko1M. Neuer19A. Davies2D. Upamecano4J. Tah27K. Laimer14L. Diaz6J. Kimmich45A. Pavlovic17M. Olise34I. Saibari9H. Kane
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
3-4-2-1
Schalke 04

Starting XI

Bayern Munich

Manager

  • M. Muslic
  • V. Kompany

Schalke head into this fixture without Bryan Lasme, Adrian Gantenbein and Kenan Karaman through injury, while Ron Schallenberg is suspended. Muslic is expected to field a side featuring Loris Karius in goal, with Maximilian Woeber, Nikola Katic and Hasan Kurucay in defence. Chukwubuike Adamu and Moussa Sylla lead the attack in the projected XI.

Bayern are without Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Tarek Buchmann and David Santos Daiber through injury, but Kompany still has considerable depth to call upon. Manuel Neuer starts in goal, with Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Min-Jae Kim forming the defensive line. Harry Kane leads the attack, supported by Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, in what looks to be a formidable away XI. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

S04

S04 - Form

HES
W0-5
ATA
L0-3
RMA
L0-3
HAL
W2-5
FCA
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
1/5
FCB

FCB - Form

RBL
W3-1
HDH
W2-4
BVB
W1-2
VFB
W5-1
OSN
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Schalke have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg on August 30. The positives from that run include a 5-2 DFB-Pokal win over Hallescher FC, though both of their victories came against lower-division opposition. They were beaten 3-0 by Real Madrid and 3-0 by Atalanta in pre-season, conceding nine goals across those two friendlies without reply.

Bayern have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 15 goals in the process. Their most recent fixture was a 4-1 DFB-Pokal win at Osnabrück on September 2. They also beat Stuttgart 5-1 on the opening Bundesliga weekend and defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Super Cup. Kompany's side have shown a consistent ability to find the net across every competition this season.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Schalke 04DrawBayern Munich
0
0
5
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
6
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
4
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
8
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
DFB-Pokal
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
0Goals Scored21
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 6-0 win for Bayern at home on May 13, 2023, in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won all five, scoring 21 goals and conceding none. Schalke have failed to score in any of those encounters, with Bayern's margins of victory including an 8-0 result in September 2020.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110051+43
W
2
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110041+33
W
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
110030+33
W
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
110030+33
W
5
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110020+23
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
110032+13
W
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
210156-13
W
L
8
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
210146-23
L
W
9
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
10103301
D
10
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
10103301
D
11
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
10100001
D
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
10100001
D
13
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
100123-10
L
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100123-10
L
15
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
100102-20
L
16
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
100114-30
L
17
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
100103-30
L
18
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
100103-30
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich sit top of the division after Matchday 1, while Schalke are 17th.

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