How to watch SC Bastia vs Villefranche Beaujolais with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Ligue1+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 08:45

SC Bastia host Villefranche Beaujolais in Ligue 3, with both sides looking to arrest indifferent recent runs and climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

Bastia come into this fixture having lost their last league outing, a 2-0 defeat to Rouen, and will be eager to return to winning ways in front of their home support. Their last league victory, a 2-0 win over Quevilly, showed they are capable of putting results together, but consistency has proved elusive.

Villefranche arrive having suffered a 2-0 loss to Quevilly in their most recent Ligue 3 match, though they did bounce back with a Coupe de France win over Paray last weekend. That cup form will count for little here as the league table becomes the priority.

Sitting 13th and 16th respectively in Ligue 3, both clubs know that points from this fixture carry real weight. A gap of three places separates them, but the margins at this level are tight.

For all the broadcast details, kick-off time, and team news ahead of this Ligue 3 meeting, read on below.

Team news & squads