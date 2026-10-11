International Coverage

How to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Today's game between Sassuolo and AC Milan will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo welcome back Arijanet Muric in goal, with Duje Caleta-Car and Fedde Leysen expected to start in central defence alongside Josh Doig and Simone Cinquegrano. Kristian Thorstvedt is projected to start in midfield alongside Nemanja Matic and Darryl Bakola, with Domenico Berardi, Sebastiano Esposito, and Armand Lauriente forming the attack. Ismael Kone, Cristian Volpato, Yeferson Paz, Fali Cande, Jay Idzes, Daniel Boloca, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Edoardo Pieragnolo are all unavailable through injury.

Amorim is without Warren Bondo, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Pervis Estupinan for Milan. The absences of Saelemaekers and Estupinan have prompted a tactical shift to a back four, with Mario Gila expected at right back, Koni De Winter and Strahinja Pavlovic in central defence, and a place for Luka Modric in the projected XI alongside Adrien Rabiot and Omari Hutchinson in midfield. Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze are named in the projected lineup behind Goncalo Ramos.

Form

Sassuolo have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Monza in Serie A, though they had previously beaten Juventus 3-2 at home. Across those five games, Sassuolo scored nine goals and conceded seven, with a Coppa Italia win over Frosinone also included in that run.

Milan have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. The most recent was a 3-0 Serie A win over Lecce, which followed back-to-back draws against Lazio (2-2) and Juventus (1-1). Their only defeat in this stretch came against Benfica in the Europa League, a 2-0 loss. Milan have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 3, 2026, when Sassuolo beat AC Milan 2-0 in a Serie A fixture at the Mapei Stadium. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at San Siro in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings — which include a Coppa Italia fixture and a Serie A match dating back to December 2023 — Sassuolo have won once, Milan have won twice, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

In Serie A, Milan sit fifth and arrive in Reggio Emilia firmly in contention for a European place, while Sassuolo are tenth and looking to close the gap on the top half of the table — making this a fixture with meaningful implications for both clubs' ambitions.