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Serie A
team-logoSassuolo
Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore
team-logoAC Milan
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Sassuolo vs AC Milan: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sassuolo vs AC Milan
Sassuolo
AC Milan
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

STARZPLAY

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Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Brazil

ESPN4 Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

China

Migu

Migu Video

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STARZPLAY

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DAZN France

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India

ZEE5

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Indonesia

Vidio

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Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italy

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DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

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Paramount+

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How to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 6
Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Today's game between Sassuolo and AC Milan will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Probable lineups

4-3-3
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Formation
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
3-4-2-1
A. MuricA. Muricteam-logoF. LeysenD. Caleta-CarD. Caleta-CarJ. DoigJ. DoigS. CinquegranoS. CinquegranoK. ThorstvedtK. ThorstvedtN. MaticN. MaticV. AdzicV. AdzicS. EspositoS. EspositoA. LaurienteA. LaurienteD. BerardiD. BerardiM. MaignanM. MaignanS. PavlovicS. PavlovicM. GilaM. GilaK. De WinterK. De WinterL. ModricL. Modricteam-logoD. MoreiraD. BartesaghiD. BartesaghiS. ChukwuezeS. ChukwuezeC. PulisicC. PulisicA. RabiotA. RabiotG. RamosG. Ramos
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
4-3-3
Sassuolo

Starting XI

AC Milan

Manager

  • A. Aquilani
  • R. Amorim

Sassuolo welcome back Arijanet Muric in goal, with Duje Caleta-Car and Fedde Leysen expected to start in central defence alongside Josh Doig and Simone Cinquegrano. Kristian Thorstvedt is projected to start in midfield alongside Nemanja Matic and Darryl Bakola, with Domenico Berardi, Sebastiano Esposito, and Armand Lauriente forming the attack. Ismael Kone, Cristian Volpato, Yeferson Paz, Fali Cande, Jay Idzes, Daniel Boloca, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Edoardo Pieragnolo are all unavailable through injury.

Amorim is without Warren Bondo, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Pervis Estupinan for Milan. The absences of Saelemaekers and Estupinan have prompted a tactical shift to a back four, with Mario Gila expected at right back, Koni De Winter and Strahinja Pavlovic in central defence, and a place for Luka Modric in the projected XI alongside Adrien Rabiot and Omari Hutchinson in midfield. Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze are named in the projected lineup behind Goncalo Ramos.

Form

SAS

SAS - Form

TOR
W2-1
FRC
W1-1
BOL
D2-2
JUV
W3-2
MON
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
MIL

MIL - Form

VEN
W2-0
JUV
D1-1
LAZ
D2-2
BEN
L0-2
LEC
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sassuolo have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Monza in Serie A, though they had previously beaten Juventus 3-2 at home. Across those five games, Sassuolo scored nine goals and conceded seven, with a Coppa Italia win over Frosinone also included in that run.

Milan have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. The most recent was a 3-0 Serie A win over Lecce, which followed back-to-back draws against Lazio (2-2) and Juventus (1-1). Their only defeat in this stretch came against Benfica in the Europa League, a 2-0 loss. Milan have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SassuoloDrawAC Milan
1
2
2
Serie A
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
2
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
2
FT
Coppa Italia
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
6
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
1
FT
Serie A
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
3
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
0
FT
8Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 3, 2026, when Sassuolo beat AC Milan 2-0 in a Serie A fixture at the Mapei Stadium. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at San Siro in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings — which include a Coppa Italia fixture and a Serie A match dating back to December 2023 — Sassuolo have won once, Milan have won twice, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
6510188+1016
W
D
W
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
5410143+1113
D
W
W
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
4
CagliariCagliariCGL
540152+312
W
W
W
L
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
5320104+611
W
D
D
W
W
6
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
6312106+410
W
D
W
L
L
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
531184+410
W
L
D
W
W
8
ComoComoCOM
531196+310
L
W
W
W
D
9
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
631297+210
L
W
D
W
W
10
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
52129907
L
W
D
W
L
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
520357-26
L
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
5203510-56
L
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
5113811-34
L
L
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
511358-34
D
L
W
L
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
5113812-44
W
L
D
L
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
6114511-64
W
L
D
L
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
19
BolognaBolognaBOL
502336-32
D
L
D
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
5005413-90
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In Serie A, Milan sit fifth and arrive in Reggio Emilia firmly in contention for a European place, while Sassuolo are tenth and looking to close the gap on the top half of the table — making this a fixture with meaningful implications for both clubs' ambitions.

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