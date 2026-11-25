How to watch Sao Paulo vs Remo with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fanatiz Canada Fanatiz Canada

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 37 26 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Sao Paulo host Remo in a Serie A fixture late in the 2026 season. The stadium and city have not yet been confirmed.

Dorival Junior's side sit 11th and arrive on the back of a 1-1 draw with Botafogo. That result followed a 1-0 defeat to Fluminense, so the home side have gone two games without a win.

Goals have been hard to come by at the Sao Paulo end. They failed to score in a goalless draw with Corinthians earlier this month and have been tight at the back without finding a cutting edge.

Remo are 19th and fighting to stay in the division. Thiago Carpini's team were beaten 4-2 by Athletico Paranaense in their latest outing.

That defeat came days after a 2-0 win over Chapecoense AF, so the visitors have shown they can pick up points. A 6-1 loss to Palmeiras earlier in November shows how quickly things can unravel for them.

The two sides last met in May, when Remo won 1-0 at home. Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Team news & squads