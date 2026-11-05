How to watch Santos Laguna vs Club Tijuana with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX Femenil - Game Week 14 5 Nov 2026 - 22:10

Santos Laguna host Club Tijuana in a Liga MX Femenil fixture with both sides looking to sharpen their standings ahead of the playoff push.

Santos come into this one in mixed form. Their most recent result was a 1-3 win over Necaxa, a confidence-boosting performance that snapped a run that included a heavy 4-1 defeat to Pachuca. They sit sixth in Apertura Group A.

Tijuana's form has been equally inconsistent. A 1-3 loss to Cruz Azul was their last outing, and a 5-1 defeat to FC Juarez earlier in the run of five games remains a difficult result to shake. They currently occupy seventh place in Apertura Group B.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs shows no clear dominant side. Their most recent meeting ended 2-2, and three of the last five encounters have finished level or within a single goal.

Both teams will be eager to build momentum. A win here could prove significant as the Apertura standings continue to take shape.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Santos Laguna vs Club Tijuana.

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