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Serie A
team-logoSantos FC
team-logoFlamengo
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Santos FC vs Flamengo: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Santos FC vs Flamengo
Santos FC
Flamengo
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Austria

DAZN Austria

dazn.com

Brazil

Premiere

premiere.globo.com

Canada

Fanatiz

fanatiz.com

Ecuador

El Canal del Fútbol

elcanaldelfutbol.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Ireland (Republic of Ireland)

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

Kosovo

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Liechtenstein

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Montenegro

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

North Macedonia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Puerto Rico (U.S. Territory)

Fanatiz

fanatiz.com

Russia

Match! Football 3

matchtv.ru

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Switzerland

DAZN Switzerland

dazn.com

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

United States

Fanatiz

fanatiz.com

How to watch Santos FC vs Flamengo with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 29

Today's game between Santos FC and Flamengo will kick off at 8 Oct 2026, 23:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs Flamengo today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Santos FC vs Flamengo Probable lineups

Manager

  • Cuca

Cuca has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Santos squad. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Flamengo head coach Leonardo Jardim has similarly kept his selection plans private at this stage, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

SAN

SAN - Form

CAM
W2-0
CRU
W2-1
CAM
L4-2
REM
W1-2
SAP
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FLA

FLA - Form

REM
W0-1
INV
W0-2
COR
W2-1
INV
D1-1
BGT
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Santos have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Atletico MG in the Copa Sudamericana. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Sao Paulo, and they also beat Remo 2-1 on the road earlier in September. Santos scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Flamengo have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw against Independiente del Valle. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Red Bull Bragantino, and they also beat Corinthians 2-1 earlier in September. Flamengo scored seven goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Santos FCDrawFlamengo
2
0
3
Serie A
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
3
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
1
FT
Serie A
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
3
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
2
FT
Serie A
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
1
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
0
FT
Serie A
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
1
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
2
FT
Serie A
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
2
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
3
FT
8Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 3-1 to Flamengo, a Serie A fixture played at Flamengo's ground in April 2026. Across the last five encounters in Serie A, Flamengo hold the stronger record with three wins compared to two for Santos, and they have also scored more goals across the series. The most competitive recent meeting was a 3-2 Flamengo win in November 2025, while Santos' 1-0 home victory in July 2025 stands as their best result in that run.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2818645523+3260
W
W
W
W
W
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2816934721+2657
D
W
D
D
W
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2814774332+1149
W
D
L
D
W
4
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
2914694440+448
W
W
L
W
L
5
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
2813964436+848
W
L
W
D
W
6
BahiaBahiaBAH
28121064335+846
L
W
W
W
W
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
2812793732+543
W
D
W
L
W
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
2811894341+241
W
W
W
W
W
9
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
28108103743-638
L
D
L
W
W
10
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
29107123433+137
D
L
L
D
L
11
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
29106133334-136
L
L
W
L
W
12
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
29106133242-1036
W
L
D
W
L
13
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
2998124247-535
L
L
W
D
D
14
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
2897123642-634
W
W
W
L
W
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
2989123443-933
D
W
D
W
L
16
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
2988133034-432
L
L
L
L
L
17
InternacionalInternacionalINT
29710123237-531
W
L
W
L
L
18
GremioGremioGRE
2979133139-830
D
D
L
L
L
19
RemoRemoREM
2959153348-1524
D
L
L
L
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2839162957-2818
L
D
L
W
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

Flamengo lead Serie A, making this a meeting between the division's pacesetters and a Santos side pushing for a top-half finish and the continental qualification places that come with it. The gap between first and eighth reflects how much ground Santos would need to make up, but a win here would be a statement of intent.

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