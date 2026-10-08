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How to watch Santos FC vs Flamengo with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 29 8 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Santos FC and Flamengo will kick off at 8 Oct 2026, 23:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Cuca has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Santos squad. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Flamengo head coach Leonardo Jardim has similarly kept his selection plans private at this stage, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

Santos have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Atletico MG in the Copa Sudamericana. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Sao Paulo, and they also beat Remo 2-1 on the road earlier in September. Santos scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Flamengo have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw against Independiente del Valle. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Red Bull Bragantino, and they also beat Corinthians 2-1 earlier in September. Flamengo scored seven goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 3-1 to Flamengo, a Serie A fixture played at Flamengo's ground in April 2026. Across the last five encounters in Serie A, Flamengo hold the stronger record with three wins compared to two for Santos, and they have also scored more goals across the series. The most competitive recent meeting was a 3-2 Flamengo win in November 2025, while Santos' 1-0 home victory in July 2025 stands as their best result in that run.

Standings

Flamengo lead Serie A, making this a meeting between the division's pacesetters and a Santos side pushing for a top-half finish and the continental qualification places that come with it. The gap between first and eighth reflects how much ground Santos would need to make up, but a win here would be a statement of intent.