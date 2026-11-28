How to watch Santa Fe vs Atletico Nacional with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 3 28 Nov 2026 - 19:30

Santa Fe host Atletico Nacional in a Primera A league fixture. The stadium and city have not yet been confirmed.

The home side arrive in good shape. Pablo Repetto's team beat Once Caldas 3-0 on November 25 and have scored ten goals across their last five league games.

Their only defeats in that run were 1-0 losses to Independiente Medellin and Cucuta. Santa Fe have conceded just twice in five matches.

Nacional, coached by Lucas Gonzalez, are coming off a 3-1 win over Independiente Medellin on November 26. That result ended a run of four games without a victory.

They drew 0-0 with Once Caldas on November 22, and the cup meetings with the same opponent also finished level at 1-1 and 2-2. Even so, Nacional sit top of the Clausura table.

The sides met on October 30, when Nacional won 2-0 at home in the league. Santa Fe will be looking for a response.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, including kick-off time, team news and how to follow the action.

Official TV channel and live stream information for this fixture is not currently available. This section will be updated once broadcasters are confirmed.

Team news & squads