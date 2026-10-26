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Match Preview

Liga Portugal - Game Week 9 26 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Estadio do Sao Miguel

Benfica travel to the Estadio do Sao Miguel in the Azores for a Liga Portugal fixture against Santa Clara, looking to maintain their strong position near the top of the Portuguese top flight.

Marco Silva's side arrive in fine European form. Back-to-back Europa League wins over AC Milan and Celtic, followed by a 4-1 victory over Omonia Nicosia, have confirmed Benfica as serious contenders on the continental stage — though their attention now turns back to domestic matters.

Santa Clara sit fourth in Liga Portugal, making this a meeting between two sides with genuine ambitions in the table. Petit's team have been competitive at home this season, and the Estadio do Sao Miguel presents a testing environment for any visiting side.

Benfica come into this match carrying a significant injury list. Jhon Duran, who scored twice against Celtic, is among those sidelined, and Silva will need to manage his squad carefully as the demands of European and domestic competition mount.

For Santa Clara, a positive result against second-placed Benfica would do considerable good for their own Liga Portugal ambitions. Petit's side know that home advantage counts for something at this level.

Broadcast details for the match are not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest viewing information.

Team news & squads

Santa Clara have one confirmed absence heading into this fixture, with Jose Tavares ruled out through suspension. Petit has no reported injuries to contend with, though updates to the squad may be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Benfica face a more disrupted selection picture. Marco Silva is without five players: Enzo Barrenechea, Jhon Duran, Jakub Kaminski, Leandro Barreiro, and Daniel Banjaqui are all listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

Santa Clara head into this match having won three of their last five games, with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 loss to Mafra in the Taca de Portugal, though that followed a 1-0 away win at Casa Pia AC in the league. Across the five matches, Santa Clara scored eight goals and conceded six. The run also includes a goalless draw with Braga and a 4-0 home win over Rio Ave.

Benfica have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Their most recent game was a 4-1 Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia, and they have also beaten Celtic 4-1 and AC Milan 2-0 in European competition during this period. Silva's side scored 13 goals and conceded six across the five fixtures, with three consecutive wins preceding this trip to the Azores.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Benfica won 2-1 at the Estadio do Sao Miguel in a Liga Portugal fixture. Across the last five matches between the clubs, Benfica have the stronger record, with wins in four of those meetings — including a 4-1 home victory in September 2024 and a 3-0 League Cup win the following month. The one match that did not go Benfica's way was a 1-1 draw at their own ground in September 2025.