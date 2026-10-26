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Liga Portugal
team-logoSanta Clara
Estadio do Sao Miguel
team-logoBenfica
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Watch Santa Clara vs Benfica live: TV, livestreams, international Liga Portugal coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
Santa Clara vs Benfica
Santa Clara
Benfica
Liga Portugal

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

Shasha

shasha.live

Angola

Sport TV África

sporttv.pt

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports Argentina

directvgo.com

Chad

Shasha

shasha.live

Chile

DIRECTV Sports Chile

directvgo.com

Colombia

DIRECTV Sports Colombia

directvgo.com

Egypt

Shasha

shasha.live

France

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Iran (listed via regional/MENA coverage)

Shasha

shasha.live

Iraq

Shasha

shasha.live

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Libya

Shasha

shasha.live

Mauritania

Shasha

shasha.live

Mozambique

Sport TV África

sporttv.pt

Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru

directvgo.com

Saudi Arabia

Shasha

shasha.live

Somalia

Shasha

shasha.live

South Sudan

Shasha

shasha.live

Spain

DAZN Spain

dazn.com

Sudan

Shasha

shasha.live

Sweden

TV4 Play

tv4play.se

Turkey

beIN Sports Turkey

beinsports.com.tr

USA

fuboTV

fubo.tv

Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela

directvgo.com

Match Preview

crest
Liga Portugal - Game Week 9
Estadio do Sao Miguel

Benfica travel to the Estadio do Sao Miguel in the Azores for a Liga Portugal fixture against Santa Clara, looking to maintain their strong position near the top of the Portuguese top flight.

Marco Silva's side arrive in fine European form. Back-to-back Europa League wins over AC Milan and Celtic, followed by a 4-1 victory over Omonia Nicosia, have confirmed Benfica as serious contenders on the continental stage — though their attention now turns back to domestic matters.

Santa Clara sit fourth in Liga Portugal, making this a meeting between two sides with genuine ambitions in the table. Petit's team have been competitive at home this season, and the Estadio do Sao Miguel presents a testing environment for any visiting side.

Benfica come into this match carrying a significant injury list. Jhon Duran, who scored twice against Celtic, is among those sidelined, and Silva will need to manage his squad carefully as the demands of European and domestic competition mount.

For Santa Clara, a positive result against second-placed Benfica would do considerable good for their own Liga Portugal ambitions. Petit's side know that home advantage counts for something at this level.

Broadcast details for the match are not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest viewing information.

Team news & squads

Santa Clara vs Benfica Probable lineups

4-3-3
Santa Clara crest
Santa Clara
SC
page.match.formation.title
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN
4-2-3-1
team-logoLucas Francateam-logoP. Pachecoteam-logoL. Soaresteam-logoE. Moreirateam-logoG. Romaoteam-logoVitinhoteam-logoT. Ribeiroteam-logoP. Ferreirateam-logoBrennerteam-logoViniciusG. PacienciaG. PacienciaA. TrubinA. TrubinA. CircatiA. CircatiT. AraujoT. AraujoS. DahlS. DahlA. BahA. BahA. SchjelderupA. SchjelderupG. PrestianniG. PrestianniRafa SilvaRafa SilvaJ. PalhinhaJ. PalhinhaF. AursnesF. AursnesV. PavlidisV. Pavlidis
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN
4-3-3
Santa Clara

Starting XI

Benfica

Manager

  • Petit
  • Marco Silva

Santa Clara have one confirmed absence heading into this fixture, with Jose Tavares ruled out through suspension. Petit has no reported injuries to contend with, though updates to the squad may be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Benfica face a more disrupted selection picture. Marco Silva is without five players: Enzo Barrenechea, Jhon Duran, Jakub Kaminski, Leandro Barreiro, and Daniel Banjaqui are all listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

SC

SC - Form

RA
W4-0
ARO
W1-2
BRA
D0-0
CAP
W0-1
MAF
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BEN

BEN - Form

MIL
W0-2
POR
L3-1
VSC
W2-0
CEL
W4-1
OMO
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Santa Clara head into this match having won three of their last five games, with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 loss to Mafra in the Taca de Portugal, though that followed a 1-0 away win at Casa Pia AC in the league. Across the five matches, Santa Clara scored eight goals and conceded six. The run also includes a goalless draw with Braga and a 4-0 home win over Rio Ave.

Benfica have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Their most recent game was a 4-1 Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia, and they have also beaten Celtic 4-1 and AC Milan 2-0 in European competition during this period. Silva's side scored 13 goals and conceded six across the five fixtures, with three consecutive wins preceding this trip to the Azores.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Santa ClaraDrawBenfica
0
1
4
Liga Portugal
Santa Clara badge
Santa Clara
SC
1
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
2
FT
Liga Portugal
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
Santa Clara badge
Santa Clara
SC
1
FT
Liga Portugal
Santa Clara badge
Santa Clara
SC
0
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
FT
League Cup
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
3
Santa Clara badge
Santa Clara
SC
0
FT
Liga Portugal
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
4
Santa Clara badge
Santa Clara
SC
1
FT
3Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Benfica won 2-1 at the Estadio do Sao Miguel in a Liga Portugal fixture. Across the last five matches between the clubs, Benfica have the stronger record, with wins in four of those meetings — including a 4-1 home victory in September 2024 and a 3-0 League Cup win the following month. The one match that did not go Benfica's way was a 1-1 draw at their own ground in September 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
9900214+1727
W
W
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
8611247+1719
W
L
W
W
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
95312111+1018
L
W
D
D
W
4
Santa ClaraSanta ClaraSC
8530124+818
W
D
W
W
D
5
AroucaAroucaARO
9522127+517
W
W
D
L
D
6
Academico ViseuAcademico ViseuVIS
95221311+217
W
W
W
W
W
7
Gil VicenteGil VicenteGV
942387+114
L
W
W
D
L
8
AlvercaAlvercaALV
93241313011
L
W
W
W
L
9
BragaBragaBRA
9324911-211
L
L
L
D
W
10
MoreirenseMoreirenseMOR
93241116-511
W
L
D
W
L
11
FamalicaoFamalicaoFAM
92431411+310
W
L
W
D
D
12
Estrela da AmadoraEstrela da AmadoraEST
92431417-310
L
L
L
D
W
13
Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria de GuimaraesVSC
9225101008
W
L
D
L
D
14
MaritimoMaritimoMAR
9225919-108
L
L
D
L
L
15
NacionalNacionalNAC
92161018-87
W
L
L
L
L
16
Casa Pia ACCasa Pia ACCAP
9216517-127
W
L
W
L
D
17
Rio AveRio AveRA
9216821-137
L
W
L
D
L
18
EstorilEstorilEST
9027515-102
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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