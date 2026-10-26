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International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage
Algeria
Shasha
Angola
Sport TV África
Argentina
DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Chad
Shasha
Chile
DIRECTV Sports Chile
Colombia
DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Egypt
Shasha
France
beIN Sports
Germany
DAZN Germany
Iran (listed via regional/MENA coverage)
Shasha
Iraq
Shasha
Japan
DAZN Japan
Libya
Shasha
Mauritania
Shasha
Mozambique
Sport TV África
Peru
DIRECTV Sports Peru
Saudi Arabia
Shasha
Somalia
Shasha
South Sudan
Shasha
Spain
DAZN Spain
Sudan
Shasha
Sweden
TV4 Play
Turkey
beIN Sports Turkey
USA
fuboTV
Venezuela
DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Match Preview
Benfica travel to the Estadio do Sao Miguel in the Azores for a Liga Portugal fixture against Santa Clara, looking to maintain their strong position near the top of the Portuguese top flight.
Marco Silva's side arrive in fine European form. Back-to-back Europa League wins over AC Milan and Celtic, followed by a 4-1 victory over Omonia Nicosia, have confirmed Benfica as serious contenders on the continental stage — though their attention now turns back to domestic matters.
Santa Clara sit fourth in Liga Portugal, making this a meeting between two sides with genuine ambitions in the table. Petit's team have been competitive at home this season, and the Estadio do Sao Miguel presents a testing environment for any visiting side.
Benfica come into this match carrying a significant injury list. Jhon Duran, who scored twice against Celtic, is among those sidelined, and Silva will need to manage his squad carefully as the demands of European and domestic competition mount.
For Santa Clara, a positive result against second-placed Benfica would do considerable good for their own Liga Portugal ambitions. Petit's side know that home advantage counts for something at this level.
Broadcast details for the match are not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest viewing information.
Team news & squads
Santa Clara vs Benfica Probable lineups
Santa Clara have one confirmed absence heading into this fixture, with Jose Tavares ruled out through suspension. Petit has no reported injuries to contend with, though updates to the squad may be confirmed closer to kick-off.
Benfica face a more disrupted selection picture. Marco Silva is without five players: Enzo Barrenechea, Jhon Duran, Jakub Kaminski, Leandro Barreiro, and Daniel Banjaqui are all listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the away side.
Form
Santa Clara head into this match having won three of their last five games, with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 loss to Mafra in the Taca de Portugal, though that followed a 1-0 away win at Casa Pia AC in the league. Across the five matches, Santa Clara scored eight goals and conceded six. The run also includes a goalless draw with Braga and a 4-0 home win over Rio Ave.
Benfica have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Their most recent game was a 4-1 Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia, and they have also beaten Celtic 4-1 and AC Milan 2-0 in European competition during this period. Silva's side scored 13 goals and conceded six across the five fixtures, with three consecutive wins preceding this trip to the Azores.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Benfica won 2-1 at the Estadio do Sao Miguel in a Liga Portugal fixture. Across the last five matches between the clubs, Benfica have the stronger record, with wins in four of those meetings — including a 4-1 home victory in September 2024 and a 3-0 League Cup win the following month. The one match that did not go Benfica's way was a 1-1 draw at their own ground in September 2025.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|9
|9
|0
|0
|21
|4
|+17
|27
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|8
|6
|1
|1
|24
|7
|+17
|19
W
L
W
W
W
|3
|9
|5
|3
|1
|21
|11
|+10
|18
L
W
D
D
W
|4
|8
|5
|3
|0
|12
|4
|+8
|18
W
D
W
W
D
|5
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|7
|+5
|17
W
W
D
L
D
|6
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|11
|+2
|17
W
W
W
W
W
|7
|9
|4
|2
|3
|8
|7
|+1
|14
L
W
W
D
L
|8
|9
|3
|2
|4
|13
|13
|0
|11
L
W
W
W
L
|9
|9
|3
|2
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|11
L
L
L
D
W
|10
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|16
|-5
|11
W
L
D
W
L
|11
|9
|2
|4
|3
|14
|11
|+3
|10
W
L
W
D
D
|12
|9
|2
|4
|3
|14
|17
|-3
|10
L
L
L
D
W
|13
|9
|2
|2
|5
|10
|10
|0
|8
W
L
D
L
D
|14
|9
|2
|2
|5
|9
|19
|-10
|8
L
L
D
L
L
|15
|9
|2
|1
|6
|10
|18
|-8
|7
W
L
L
L
L
|16
|9
|2
|1
|6
|5
|17
|-12
|7
W
L
W
L
D
|17
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|21
|-13
|7
L
W
L
D
L
|18
|9
|0
|2
|7
|5
|15
|-10
|2
L
L
L
L
D