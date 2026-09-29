International Coverage

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How to watch San Marino vs Albania with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico San Marino

Today's game between San Marino and Albania will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Marino vs Albania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Roberto Cevoli takes charge of San Marino with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Rolando Maran's Albania squad is also without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI will be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

San Marino have lost four of their last five matches, with their only point coming in a 0-0 draw against Andorra. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 7-0 defeat to Finland in UEFA Nations League C, and they also suffered losses to Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, and the Faroe Islands across that run. Cevoli's side scored just two goals while conceding thirteen across those five games, pointing to a team that has been overrun at both ends of the pitch.

Albania have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Belarus in UEFA Nations League C, which ended a difficult run that included defeats to Luxembourg, Israel, Ukraine, and Poland. Maran's side scored three goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, with the Belarus win standing out as a clear bright spot in an otherwise difficult stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Albania have been dominant in this fixture across the recorded meetings between these two sides. The most recent encounter came in September 2021, when Albania won 5-0 in Tirana in World Cup qualification, a result that underlined the gulf between the nations. Albania have won all four recorded meetings, including a 3-0 win in a friendly in 2014 and another 3-0 result in Serravalle in 2006, and San Marino have yet to score in any of those contests.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Finland FIN 1 1 0 0 7 0 +7 3 W 2 Albania ALB 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 3 Belarus BLR 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L 4 San Marino SMR 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

In UEFA Nations League C Group 1, Albania sit in second place while San Marino are rooted at the bottom in fourth. Albania's position gives them a genuine stake in the promotion race, while San Marino face the prospect of another difficult campaign if results do not improve.