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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoSan Marino
Stadio Olimpico San Marino
team-logoAlbania
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San Marino vs Albania: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
San Marino vs Albania
San Marino
Albania
UEFA Nations League C

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

United States

Fox Sports 2

foxsports.com

Indonesia

RCTI

rctiplus.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Ethiopia

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Philippines

UEFA.tv (Global/Regional)

uefa.tv

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

DR Congo

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Iran

Persiana Sports 2

persiana.group

Turkey

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Thailand

UEFA.tv (Global/Regional)

uefa.tv

Tanzania

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

primevideo.com

France

L'Équipe Web

lequipe.fr

South Africa

SuperSport Grandstand ROA

supersport.com

Italy

Sky Sport Italia

sport.sky.it

Kenya

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Myanmar

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.co

South Korea

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.co.kr

Uganda

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Spain

DAZN Spain

dazn.com

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

espn.com.ar

Poland

Polsat Sport 2

polsatsport.pl

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Angola

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Ukraine

MEGOGO

megogo.net

Uzbekistan

Fast Sports

fasttv.am

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Peru

ESPN Peru

espn.com.pe

Malaysia

UEFA.tv (Global/Regional)

uefa.tv

Ghana

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Mozambique

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Madagascar

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Côte d'Ivoire

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Nepal

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Cameroon

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Niger

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3

beinsports.com

North Korea

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.co.kr

Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)

ELTA Sports 1

eltaotta.tv

Mali

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

How to watch San Marino vs Albania with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2
Stadio Olimpico San Marino

Today's game between San Marino and Albania will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Marino vs Albania today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

San Marino vs Albania Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Cevoli

Roberto Cevoli takes charge of San Marino with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Rolando Maran's Albania squad is also without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI will be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

SMR

SMR - Form

FRO
L1-2
AND
D0-0
BGD
L1-2
AZE
L2-1
FIN
L0-7
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALB

ALB - Form

POL
L2-1
UKR
L1-0
ISR
L0-1
LUX
L0-1
BLR
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

San Marino have lost four of their last five matches, with their only point coming in a 0-0 draw against Andorra. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 7-0 defeat to Finland in UEFA Nations League C, and they also suffered losses to Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, and the Faroe Islands across that run. Cevoli's side scored just two goals while conceding thirteen across those five games, pointing to a team that has been overrun at both ends of the pitch.

Albania have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Belarus in UEFA Nations League C, which ended a difficult run that included defeats to Luxembourg, Israel, Ukraine, and Poland. Maran's side scored three goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, with the Belarus win standing out as a clear bright spot in an otherwise difficult stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

San MarinoDrawAlbania
0
0
4
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
5
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
2
FT
Friendlies
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
3
FT
Friendlies
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
3
FT
0Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored0/4

Albania have been dominant in this fixture across the recorded meetings between these two sides. The most recent encounter came in September 2021, when Albania won 5-0 in Tirana in World Cup qualification, a result that underlined the gulf between the nations. Albania have won all four recorded meetings, including a 3-0 win in a friendly in 2014 and another 3-0 result in Serravalle in 2006, and San Marino have yet to score in any of those contests.

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FinlandFinlandFIN
110070+73
W
2
AlbaniaAlbaniaALB
110020+23
W
3
BelarusBelarusBLR
100102-20
L
4
San MarinoSan MarinoSMR
100107-70
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Possible relegation

In UEFA Nations League C Group 1, Albania sit in second place while San Marino are rooted at the bottom in fourth. Albania's position gives them a genuine stake in the promotion race, while San Marino face the prospect of another difficult campaign if results do not improve.

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