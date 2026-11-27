San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

NFL 29 Nov 2026 - 16:25 Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) in an all NFC West clash, during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 29 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).

NFC West-leading San Francisco (9-1) look to sweep the defending Super Bowl champs, the Seattle Seahawks (6-4), and take firm control of the division. Both teams enter the rematch amid major quarterback injury storylines involving Brock Purdy's ankle and Sam Darnold's return from rib and quad injuries.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL / Channel 5

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San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks Team News

San Francisco 49ers Team News

Quarterback Uncertainty: Starter Brock Purdy sustained a low-ankle sprain during the second quarter of the 49ers' Week 11 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Purdy missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, leaving his availability up in the air. Backup Mac Jones has taken all first-team repetitions in practice and is lined up to start if Purdy cannot go.

Offensive Line Shakeup: San Francisco will make its first offensive line adjustment of the season after right tackle Colton McKivitz suffered an injury. The team signed swing tackle Varian to bolster depth along the front.

Receiving Corps & Load Management: Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who posted seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown against Seattle in Week 5, was held out Wednesday to manage Achilles tendonitis before returning as a limited participant on Thursday. Wideout Jordan Watkins (groin) has not practiced this week, while veterans Keenan Allen, Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Williams logged full participation following scheduled rest.

Defensive Updates: Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (neck) returned to limited work on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Defensive backs Deommodore Lenoir (foot) and Upton Stout (shoulder/neck) have been limited, while safety Siran Neal (knee/foot) has yet to practice. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris's unit enters the matchup with just 17 sacks through 10 games, the third-fewest in the NFL, as Nick Bosa remains without a sack across five appearances and several defensive linemen remain on injured reserve.

Seattle Seahawks Team News

Sam Darnold Returns to Starting Role: Coming off their Week 11 bye, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is turning back to starting quarterback Sam Darnold after he recovered from quadriceps and rib injuries. Darnold practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday. Backup Drew Lock (limited with a right elbow issue) won all four of his relief appearances while Darnold was sidelined, including a 21-13 victory over Las Vegas in Week 10.

Offensive Line Reshuffling: Seattle's offensive front faces significant absences, as right tackle Abraham Lucas and guard Quenton Nelson have both missed practice and been ruled out. Left tackle Charles Cross has returned to full practice from injury, allowing Josh Jones, who filled in at left tackle in recent weeks, to slide over to replace Lucas at right tackle. Guard Anthony Bradford (knee/illness) has been limited.

Skill Position & Roster Moves: League-leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (79 catches, 1,207 yards, 10 TDs) popped up on the injury report with a new ankle issue, practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. In the backfield, Zach Charbonnet takes on the lead role after rushing for 94 yards in Week 10, while reserve running back George Holani (knee) was placed on injured reserve. To fill out the active roster, Seattle promoted cornerback Trevon Diggs and tackle Bobby Hart from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Defensive Front Soreness: Seattle listed 15 players on its Thursday injury report coming out of the bye. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed did not practice, while key front-seven contributors Leonard Williams (stinger), Demarcus Lawrence (shoulder), Ernest Jones (knee), and Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) were all limited participants.

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Seattle Seahawks SEA 29 San Francisco 49ers SF 32 FT NFL Seattle Seahawks SEA 41 San Francisco 49ers SF 6 FT NFL San Francisco 49ers SF 3 Seattle Seahawks SEA 13 FT NFL Seattle Seahawks SEA 13 San Francisco 49ers SF 17 FT NFL San Francisco 49ers SF 17 Seattle Seahawks SEA 20 FT 75 Points scored 116

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks