How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game LIVE: Battle of the Bay information, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time
The San Francisco 49ers host the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).
The 49ers (6-1) are fresh and raring to go following their bye-week. They'll be aiming to bounce straight back after suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of Atlanta in Week 7.
There's never a dull moment when the Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) take to the pitch. There's been an average of 68.8 match points scored during their previous eight encounters and three of their four wins have come on the road.
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San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News
While San Francisco is missing major targets in their wide receiver corps, they get massive reinforcements on both sides of the ball, while the Raiders enter relatively healthy.
San Francisco 49ers Team News
The 49ers Week 8 bye may have allowed major stars to recover, but a late-week practice setback has severely thinned their receiving options.
- Wide Receiver Crisis: Head coach Kyle Shanahan has ruled out three top wide receivers: Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), and Christian Kirk, who suffered a meniscus injury during Thursday's practice.
- The Return of CMC & Bosa: In massive positive news, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) and All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa (calf) have no injury designations and are fully cleared to play.
- Defensive Spark: San Francisco welcomes back defensive tackle DeForest Buckner after acquiring him via a trade with Indianapolis. He is expected to play a major role alongside Bosa right away.
- Questionable Lineup: Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is questionable but expected to be activated off Injured Reserve. Cornerback Nate Hobbs (adductor), safety Siran Neal (knee/foot), and cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder) are also questionable.
Las Vegas Raiders Team News
The Raiders head back to Northern California under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak with an offense hitting its stride, putting up 27.6 points per game. Their final injury report is remarkably clean.
- Defensive Line Absence: Veteran backup defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (ankle) is the lone player ruled out for the game. His absence is not expected to significantly alter the Raiders' primary interior rotation.
- Secondary Concern: Starting cornerback Darien Porter (groin) is officially listed as questionable after getting hurt in Week 8 against the Jets. However, he progressed to a full participant in Friday's practice and is expected to be a game-time decision. If he sits, rookies Jermod McCoy and Zeke Masses will share snaps.
- Fully Cleared: Key offensive and defensive weapons, including quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end Brock Bowers, and pass rusher Maxx Crosby, have no injury designations and are fully locked in.
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