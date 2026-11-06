How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Utah Royals with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

NWSL - Quarter Finals 6 Nov 2026 - 22:00

San Diego Wave FC host Utah Royals in an NWSL playoff fixture, with Jonas Eidevall's side having secured second place in the regular season standings.

San Diego arrive in strong form. The Wave won four of their last five regular-season matches, including a 1-0 win over Bay FC on Decision Day that confirmed their place among the NWSL's elite heading into the postseason.

Utah Royals finished seventh in the NWSL standings, managed by Jimmy Coenraets. Their regular season ended on a low note, a 2-0 defeat to Gotham FC on Decision Day, though they did enough across the campaign to earn a playoff berth.

Gotham FC claimed the Shield with that win over Utah, while Seattle Reign secured the final playoff spot in dramatic fashion. The full playoff field is now set: Gotham FC, Washington Spirit, San Diego Wave, Angel City FC, Seattle Reign FC, Portland Thorns, Utah Royals and Kansas City Current.

San Diego will carry confidence into this tie. The Wave have been one of the most consistent sides in the league over the second half of the season, and home advantage adds another layer to their prospects.

For Utah, this is a chance to make something of a postseason run despite finishing mid-table. Coenraets' side showed resilience in patches during the regular season, and knockout football can level the playing field.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL playoff match.

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