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Super Lig
team-logoSamsunspor
Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu
team-logoTrabzonspor
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Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor: Worldwide Super Lig broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor
Samsunspor
Trabzonspor
Super Lig

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Albania

SuperSport 6 Digitalb

Digitalb

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

France

beIN Sports France

beIN Sports France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

beIN Sports New Zealand

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Portugal

Sport TV

Sport TV

Romania

Prima Sport

Prima Sport

Serbia

Arena Sport

Arena Sport

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Turkey

Digiturk Play / beIN Sports 1 Turkey

beIN Sports Turkey

United States

beIN SPORTS USA

beIN Sports USA

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

How to watch Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 7
Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu

Today's game between Samsunspor and Trabzonspor will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Fink

Samsunspor are managed by Thorsten Fink, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Team news and any probable lineup details will be updated closer to kick-off.

Trabzonspor head coach Thomas Reis also has no confirmed squad updates listed at this stage. Further information on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI for the away side will be added as it becomes available.

Form

SAM

SAM - Form

RIZ
W0-2
FB
L0-2
KOB
L1-0
COB
L1-5
ERZ
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
TRS

TRS - Form

AMS
L2-1
GEN
W5-0
KSP
L1-0
GAL
W4-0
DRO
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Samsunspor have struggled badly for form, recording one win, no draws, and four losses across their last five matches. Their sole victory came against Rizespor, while defeats to Erzurumspor FK, Corum FK, Kocaelispor, and Fenerbahce followed. The 1-5 loss to Corum FK stands out as a particularly damaging result. Across those five games, Samsunspor scored three goals and conceded eight.

Trabzonspor's recent record is more mixed, with two wins and three losses from their last five outings. Their standout result was a 4-0 victory over Galatasaray in the Super Lig, though they also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Konyaspor and lost to Amed Sportif. A friendly defeat to Drogheda United is also part of that run. Trabzonspor scored ten goals across those five matches and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SamsunsporDrawTrabzonspor
1
2
2
Cup
Samsunspor badge
Samsunspor
SAM
0
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
0
FT
Super Lig
Samsunspor badge
Samsunspor
SAM
0
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
3
FT
Super Lig
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
1
Samsunspor badge
Samsunspor
SAM
1
FT
Super Lig
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
2
Samsunspor badge
Samsunspor
SAM
2
FT
Super Lig
Samsunspor badge
Samsunspor
SAM
2
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
1
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, a Cup fixture at Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu that ended 0-0. Before that, Trabzonspor won 3-0 at the same venue in the Super Lig in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Trabzonspor have claimed two wins to Samsunspor's one, with two draws completing the record — and the sides have shared a total of 14 goals across those five encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
75111611+516
W
L
W
W
W
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
6411157+813
W
W
D
W
L
3
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
6402147+712
L
W
W
W
L
4
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
640274+312
W
L
W
W
W
5
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
632186+211
W
D
W
L
W
6
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
6312166+1010
W
D
L
W
W
7
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
6312135+810
W
L
W
L
W
8
RizesporRizesporRIZ
631276+110
D
W
L
W
L
9
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
724188010
L
D
W
D
D
10
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
62227708
L
D
W
L
W
11
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
62131312+17
L
W
W
L
L
12
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
62131011-17
W
L
L
D
L
13
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
6213513-87
L
L
L
D
W
14
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
6213311-87
W
L
W
D
L
15
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
611448-44
D
W
L
L
L
16
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
6114612-64
L
L
L
L
W
17
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
60331115-43
D
D
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
6105216-143
L
L
L
W
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the Super Lig table, Samsunspor are positioned in the relegation places while Trabzonspor sit comfortably in the top half, meaning the two clubs arrive at this fixture with sharply contrasting league situations.

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