International Coverage

How to watch Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Super Lig - Game Week 7 10 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu

Today's game between Samsunspor and Trabzonspor will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Samsunspor are managed by Thorsten Fink, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Team news and any probable lineup details will be updated closer to kick-off.

Trabzonspor head coach Thomas Reis also has no confirmed squad updates listed at this stage. Further information on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI for the away side will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Samsunspor have struggled badly for form, recording one win, no draws, and four losses across their last five matches. Their sole victory came against Rizespor, while defeats to Erzurumspor FK, Corum FK, Kocaelispor, and Fenerbahce followed. The 1-5 loss to Corum FK stands out as a particularly damaging result. Across those five games, Samsunspor scored three goals and conceded eight.

Trabzonspor's recent record is more mixed, with two wins and three losses from their last five outings. Their standout result was a 4-0 victory over Galatasaray in the Super Lig, though they also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Konyaspor and lost to Amed Sportif. A friendly defeat to Drogheda United is also part of that run. Trabzonspor scored ten goals across those five matches and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, a Cup fixture at Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu that ended 0-0. Before that, Trabzonspor won 3-0 at the same venue in the Super Lig in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Trabzonspor have claimed two wins to Samsunspor's one, with two draws completing the record — and the sides have shared a total of 14 goals across those five encounters.

Standings

In the Super Lig table, Samsunspor are positioned in the relegation places while Trabzonspor sit comfortably in the top half, meaning the two clubs arrive at this fixture with sharply contrasting league situations.