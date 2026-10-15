International Coverage

Here is a table of 25 countries selected from the "International Coverage" list for the match between AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg, ordered by total land area from largest to smallest, followed by an alphabetically sorted version.





Broadcasters by Country Size

Country Land Area Rank Broadcaster Website Russia 1 Okko Sport okko.tv Canada 2 DAZN Canada dazn.com China 3 iQiyi iqiyi.com United States 4 Paramount+ paramountplus.com Brazil 5 CazéTV youtube.com/@CazeTV Argentina 8 Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Algeria 10 beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com Mexico 13 Claro Sports clarosports.com Indonesia 14 Vidio vidio.com Sudan 15 TOD tod.tv Colombia 25 Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Bolivia 27 Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Chile 37 Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Turkey 36 tabii tabii.com France 42 Canal+ canalplus.com Spain 51 Movistar+ movistarplus.es Finland 64 Viaplay viaplay.fi Norway 67 Viaplay Norway viaplay.no Malaysia 66 beIN Sports Connect Malaysia connect-my.beinsports.com Greece 95 MagentaSport magentasport.de Denmark 130 Disney+ Nordic disneyplus.com Slovenia 152 ŠTV (Šport TV) sport-tv.si Singapore 176 beIN Sports Connect Singapore connect-sg.beinsports.com Andorra 178 Canal+ canalplus.com Liechtenstein 189 Blue Sport blueplus.ch

Alphabetical List

Below is the same selection of 25 countries and official broadcasters, sorted alphabetically by country name:

Country Broadcaster Website Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com Andorra Canal+ canalplus.com Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Bolivia Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Brazil CazéTV youtube.com/@CazeTV Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Chile Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com China iQiyi iqiyi.com Colombia Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Denmark Disney+ Nordic disneyplus.com Finland Viaplay viaplay.fi France Canal+ canalplus.com Greece MagentaSport magentasport.de Indonesia Vidio vidio.com Liechtenstein Blue Sport blueplus.ch Malaysia beIN Sports Connect Malaysia connect-my.beinsports.com Mexico Claro Sports clarosports.com Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no Russia Okko Sport okko.tv Singapore beIN Sports Connect Singapore connect-sg.beinsports.com Slovenia ŠTV (Šport TV) sport-tv.si Spain Movistar+ movistarplus.es Sudan TOD tod.tv Turkey tabii tabii.com United States Paramount+ paramountplus.com

How to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Red Bull Arena

Today's game between Salzburg and AC Milan will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Danny Roehl takes charge of Salzburg for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Ruben Amorim names his AC Milan squad with no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported at this stage. Further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Salzburg have recorded one win, two draws, and one loss across their last five competitive matches, with a friendly defeat also included in that run. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Grazer AK in the Austrian Bundesliga. The standout performance in this period came in a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz, and they also claimed a Europa League victory away at Levski Sofia. Across the five matches, Salzburg scored five goals and conceded three.

AC Milan have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 1-1 draw at Sassuolo in Serie A, which followed a 3-0 league win over Lecce. Their only defeat in this run came against Benfica in the Europa League, a 2-0 loss. Milan have scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League group stage on November 2, 2022, when AC Milan won 4-0 at home. Prior to that, the sides drew 1-1 in Salzburg in September 2022, also in the Champions League. Across both recorded encounters, Milan have won one and one match has ended level, with Milan scoring five goals and Salzburg scoring one.

Standings

In the Europa League, Salzburg currently sit 14th while AC Milan are placed 29th. Both clubs need points to improve their standing and maintain realistic ambitions of progressing in the competition.