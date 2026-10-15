International Coverage
Here is a table of 25 countries selected from the "International Coverage" list for the match between AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg, ordered by total land area from largest to smallest, followed by an alphabetically sorted version.
Broadcasters by Country Size
Country
Land Area Rank
Broadcaster
Website
Russia
1
Okko Sport
Canada
2
DAZN Canada
China
3
iQiyi
United States
4
Paramount+
Brazil
5
CazéTV
Argentina
8
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Algeria
10
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico
13
Claro Sports
Indonesia
14
Vidio
Sudan
15
TOD
Colombia
25
Disney+ Premium
Bolivia
27
Disney+ Premium
Chile
37
Disney+ Premium Chile
Turkey
36
tabii
France
42
Canal+
Spain
51
Movistar+
Finland
64
Viaplay
Norway
67
Viaplay Norway
Malaysia
66
beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Greece
95
MagentaSport
Denmark
130
Disney+ Nordic
Slovenia
152
ŠTV (Šport TV)
Singapore
176
beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Andorra
178
Canal+
Liechtenstein
189
Blue Sport
Alphabetical List
Below is the same selection of 25 countries and official broadcasters, sorted alphabetically by country name:
Country
Broadcaster
Website
Algeria
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Andorra
Canal+
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Bolivia
Disney+ Premium
Brazil
CazéTV
Canada
DAZN Canada
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
China
iQiyi
Colombia
Disney+ Premium
Denmark
Disney+ Nordic
Finland
Viaplay
France
Canal+
Greece
MagentaSport
Indonesia
Vidio
Liechtenstein
Blue Sport
Malaysia
beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico
Claro Sports
Norway
Viaplay Norway
Russia
Okko Sport
Singapore
beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Slovenia
ŠTV (Šport TV)
Spain
Movistar+
Sudan
TOD
Turkey
tabii
United States
Paramount+
How to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Salzburg and AC Milan will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Salzburg vs AC Milan Probable lineups
Manager
- D. Roehl
Danny Roehl takes charge of Salzburg for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.
Ruben Amorim names his AC Milan squad with no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported at this stage. Further team news is expected ahead of the match.
Form
Salzburg have recorded one win, two draws, and one loss across their last five competitive matches, with a friendly defeat also included in that run. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Grazer AK in the Austrian Bundesliga. The standout performance in this period came in a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz, and they also claimed a Europa League victory away at Levski Sofia. Across the five matches, Salzburg scored five goals and conceded three.
AC Milan have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 1-1 draw at Sassuolo in Serie A, which followed a 3-0 league win over Lecce. Their only defeat in this run came against Benfica in the Europa League, a 2-0 loss. Milan have scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League group stage on November 2, 2022, when AC Milan won 4-0 at home. Prior to that, the sides drew 1-1 in Salzburg in September 2022, also in the Champions League. Across both recorded encounters, Milan have won one and one match has ended level, with Milan scoring five goals and Salzburg scoring one.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
L
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
L
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
In the Europa League, Salzburg currently sit 14th while AC Milan are placed 29th. Both clubs need points to improve their standing and maintain realistic ambitions of progressing in the competition.