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Europa League
team-logoSalzburg
Red Bull Arena
team-logoAC Milan
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Salzburg vs AC Milan: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Salzburg vs AC Milan
Salzburg
AC Milan
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Here is a table of 25 countries selected from the "International Coverage" list for the match between AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg, ordered by total land area from largest to smallest, followed by an alphabetically sorted version.


Broadcasters by Country Size

Country

Land Area Rank

Broadcaster

Website

Russia

1

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Canada

2

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

China

3

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

United States

4

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Brazil

5

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

Argentina

8

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Algeria

10

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Mexico

13

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Indonesia

14

Vidio

vidio.com

Sudan

15

TOD

tod.tv

Colombia

25

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

27

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Chile

37

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Turkey

36

tabii

tabii.com

France

42

Canal+

canalplus.com

Spain

51

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Finland

64

Viaplay

viaplay.fi

Norway

67

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Malaysia

66

beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

connect-my.beinsports.com

Greece

95

MagentaSport

magentasport.de

Denmark

130

Disney+ Nordic

disneyplus.com

Slovenia

152

ŠTV (Šport TV)

sport-tv.si

Singapore

176

beIN Sports Connect Singapore

connect-sg.beinsports.com

Andorra

178

Canal+

canalplus.com

Liechtenstein

189

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Alphabetical List

Below is the same selection of 25 countries and official broadcasters, sorted alphabetically by country name:

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Andorra

Canal+

canalplus.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Disney+ Nordic

disneyplus.com

Finland

Viaplay

viaplay.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Greece

MagentaSport

magentasport.de

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Liechtenstein

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

connect-my.beinsports.com

Mexico

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Singapore

beIN Sports Connect Singapore

connect-sg.beinsports.com

Slovenia

ŠTV (Šport TV)

sport-tv.si

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sudan

TOD

tod.tv

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Red Bull Arena

Today's game between Salzburg and AC Milan will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Salzburg vs AC Milan Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Roehl

Danny Roehl takes charge of Salzburg for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Ruben Amorim names his AC Milan squad with no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported at this stage. Further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

SAL

SAL - Form

RIE
D1-1
LES
W0-1
SGR
W3-0
BWL
L1-2
GAK
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MIL

MIL - Form

JUV
D1-1
LAZ
D2-2
BEN
L0-2
LEC
W3-0
SAS
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Salzburg have recorded one win, two draws, and one loss across their last five competitive matches, with a friendly defeat also included in that run. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Grazer AK in the Austrian Bundesliga. The standout performance in this period came in a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz, and they also claimed a Europa League victory away at Levski Sofia. Across the five matches, Salzburg scored five goals and conceded three.

AC Milan have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 1-1 draw at Sassuolo in Serie A, which followed a 3-0 league win over Lecce. Their only defeat in this run came against Benfica in the Europa League, a 2-0 loss. Milan have scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SalzburgDrawAC Milan
0
1
1
Champions League
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
4
Salzburg badge
Salzburg
SAL
0
FT
Champions League
Salzburg badge
Salzburg
SAL
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
1Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League group stage on November 2, 2022, when AC Milan won 4-0 at home. Prior to that, the sides drew 1-1 in Salzburg in September 2022, also in the Champions League. Across both recorded encounters, Milan have won one and one match has ended level, with Milan scoring five goals and Salzburg scoring one.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Salzburg currently sit 14th while AC Milan are placed 29th. Both clubs need points to improve their standing and maintain realistic ambitions of progressing in the competition.

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