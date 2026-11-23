How to watch Salford City vs Sunderland Academy with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 24 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Peninsula Stadium

Salford City host Sunderland Academy at Peninsula Stadium in an EFL Trophy Northern Group A fixture.

The Ammies arrive on the back of two successive 1-1 draws in League Two, against Northampton Town and then Accrington Stanley last time out. Both results kept them level but left them short of the win they wanted.

Salford also lost 1-0 to Carlisle United in the FA Cup in between, so Karl Robinson's...

Sunderland's young side have had a tougher run. They lost 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in this competition and drew 3-3 with Accrington Stanley earlier in the group stage.

Their academy group has also struggled in Premier Reserve League 1, with defeats to Blackburn Rovers Academy and Newcastle United Academy either side of a 2-2 draw with Arsenal Academy.

Despite those results, Sunderland sit one place behind Salford in the group table, so the game carries real weight for both sides.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, including how to follow it.

Team news & squads