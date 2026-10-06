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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoSaint Vincent and The Grenadines
team-logoSint Maarten
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Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs Sint Maarten: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs Sint Maarten
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
Sint Maarten
CONCACAF Nations League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

United States

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ViX

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Bluu

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Belize

Nexgen

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Barbados

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Bluu Streaming

Saint Lucia

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Seychelles

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How to watch Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs Sint Maarten with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Saint Vincent and The Grenadines and Sint Maarten will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 22:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs Sint Maarten today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Saint Vincent and The Grenadines ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Sint Maarten have also not released official squad information at this stage. Details on their availability and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

VCT

VCT - Form

BOE
L3-1
BRB
W2-3
GUF
W2-1
BLZ
W0-1
SIM
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SIM

SIM - Form

BLZ
W2-3
DMA
D0-0
BLZ
L0-1
GUF
L1-0
VCT
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 win over Sint Maarten in the CONCACAF Nations League on October 3, and they also claimed a 1-0 away win over Belize before that. Across five matches, Saint Vincent have scored 11 goals and conceded eight, with four consecutive wins in their most recent run marking them as the group's form side.

Sint Maarten have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-2 defeat to Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, following earlier Nations League losses to Belize and French Guiana. Their only win across the five-match run came in a March 2026 friendly against Belize, where they won 3-2. Sint Maarten scored six goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Saint Vincent and The GrenadinesDrawSint Maarten
1
0
0
CONCACAF Nations League
Sint Maarten badge
Sint Maarten
SIM
2
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines badge
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
VCT
4
FT
4Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two sides came in the CONCACAF Nations League on October 3, 2026, when Saint Vincent and The Grenadines beat Sint Maarten 4-2. That result gives Saint Vincent the advantage in head-to-head terms from the available data.

Standings

B Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Saint Vincent and The GrenadinesSaint Vincent and The GrenadinesVCT
330073+49
W
W
W
2
French GuianaFrench GuianaGUF
320142+26
W
W
L
3
BelizeBelizeBLZ
310213-23
L
L
W
4
Sint MaartenSint MaartenSIM
300326-40
L
L
L
Promotion
Relegation

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines lead Group B4, while Sint Maarten sit at the bottom of the table. The gap between the sides means the hosts can move closer to securing top spot with a win, while Sint Maarten need a result to keep any hope of climbing off the bottom alive.

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