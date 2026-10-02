Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoSaint Lucia
team-logoGuadeloupe
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Saint Lucia vs Guadeloupe: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Saint Lucia vs Guadeloupe
Saint Lucia
Guadeloupe
CONCACAF Nations League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Saint Lucia vs Guadeloupe with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Saint Lucia and Guadeloupe will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Saint Lucia vs Guadeloupe today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Saint Lucia ahead of this fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Guadeloupe's camp is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and lineup details are expected to follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

LCA

LCA - Form

CUB
L3-0
VCT
L3-1
AZE
L6-1
BRB
L2-0
BMU
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GOU

GOU - Form

PAN
L5-2
JAM
L2-1
GTM
L2-3
BMU
W1-2
BRB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Saint Lucia have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-2 victory over Bermuda in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 29. Prior to that, they lost 2-0 to Barbados in the same competition, and suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat to Azerbaijan in a friendly in March. Across their last five games, Saint Lucia have scored nine goals and conceded 14.

Guadeloupe have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Barbados on September 28, following a 1-2 win away at Bermuda three days earlier. Their three defeats all came at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where they lost to Panama 5-2, Jamaica 2-1, and Guatemala 2-3. Guadeloupe have scored eight goals and conceded 13 across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Saint LuciaDrawGuadeloupe
1
0
1
CONCACAF Nations League
Guadeloupe badge
Guadeloupe
GOU
2
Saint Lucia badge
Saint Lucia
LCA
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Saint Lucia badge
Saint Lucia
LCA
2
Guadeloupe badge
Guadeloupe
GOU
1
FT
2Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2023, when Guadeloupe beat Saint Lucia 2-0 in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture. Two days earlier in that same competition, Saint Lucia had won the reverse fixture 2-1. Across the two meetings on record, each side has one win, with three goals scored by Guadeloupe and three by Saint Lucia.

Standings

B Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarbadosBarbadosBRB
211042+24
D
W
2
GuadeloupeGuadeloupeGOU
211043+14
D
W
3
Saint LuciaSaint LuciaLCA
210154+13
W
L
4
BermudaBermudaBMU
200237-40
L
L
Promotion
Relegation

In Group 2 of CONCACAF Nations League B, Guadeloupe currently sit second and Saint Lucia third, meaning a win for the hosts would close the gap on their opponents and shift the group's dynamics considerably.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google