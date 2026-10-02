How to watch Saint Lucia vs Guadeloupe with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Saint Lucia and Guadeloupe will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Saint Lucia vs Guadeloupe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Saint Lucia ahead of this fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Guadeloupe's camp is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and lineup details are expected to follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Saint Lucia have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-2 victory over Bermuda in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 29. Prior to that, they lost 2-0 to Barbados in the same competition, and suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat to Azerbaijan in a friendly in March. Across their last five games, Saint Lucia have scored nine goals and conceded 14.

Guadeloupe have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Barbados on September 28, following a 1-2 win away at Bermuda three days earlier. Their three defeats all came at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where they lost to Panama 5-2, Jamaica 2-1, and Guatemala 2-3. Guadeloupe have scored eight goals and conceded 13 across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2023, when Guadeloupe beat Saint Lucia 2-0 in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture. Two days earlier in that same competition, Saint Lucia had won the reverse fixture 2-1. Across the two meetings on record, each side has one win, with three goals scored by Guadeloupe and three by Saint Lucia.

Standings

B Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Barbados BRB 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 D W 2 Guadeloupe GOU 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 4 D W 3 Saint Lucia LCA 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 W L 4 Bermuda BMU 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0 L L Promotion Relegation

In Group 2 of CONCACAF Nations League B, Guadeloupe currently sit second and Saint Lucia third, meaning a win for the hosts would close the gap on their opponents and shift the group's dynamics considerably.