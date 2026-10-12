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Champions League
team-logoSabah FK
Baku Olimpiya Stadionu
team-logoSlavia Prague
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Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague
Sabah FK
Slavia Prague
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max

max.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv / SuperSport

dstv.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Mexico

FOX

foxsports.com.mx

Nigeria

DStv / SuperSport

dstv.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uzbekistan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Today's game between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Probable lineups

4-3-3
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
page.match.formation.title
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
3-4-2-1
S. PokatilovS. PokatilovS. SolvetS. SolvetT. PuchaczT. PuchaczR. DashdamirovR. DashdamirovA. ZedadkaA. ZedadkaU. RakhmonalievU. RakhmonalievI. LepinjicaI. LepinjicaA. IsayevA. IsayevJ. MickelsJ. MickelsK. ParrisK. ParrisV. SimicV. SimicJ. MarkovicJ. MarkovicD. ZimaD. ZimaT. HolesT. HolesT. VlcekT. VlcekS. IsifeS. IsifeD. JurasekD. JurasekM. SadilekM. SadilekW. NowakW. NowakL. ProvodL. ProvodD. SturmD. SturmM. ChytilM. Chytil
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
4-3-3
Sabah FK

Starting XI

Slavia Prague

Manager

  • V. Dambrauskas
  • J. Trpisovsky

Sabah FK head coach Valdas Dambrauskas has named a projected XI that includes Stas Pokatilov in goal, with a back line featuring Rahman Dashdamirov, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Aden McCarthy, and Akim Zedadka. Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Ivan Lepinjica, and Veljko Simic are expected in midfield, with Joy-Lance Mickels, Kaheem Parris, and Christian Nwachukwu further forward. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Slavia Prague manager Jindrich Trpisovsky is set to deploy Jakub Markovic in goal, with David Zima, Stepan Chaloupek, Tomas Vlcek, and Samuel Isife forming the defensive unit. Oskar Kubiak, Michal Sadilek, and Wiktor Nowak are named in midfield, with Emmanuel Ayaosi, Danijel Sturm, and Mojmir Chytil leading the attack. The away side also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

SAB

SAB - Form

ZIR
W5-0
MUN
L4-0
SHA
W0-3
IMI
W3-1
NEF
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SLP

SLP - Form

RCL
L2-3
TEP
W0-2
SLV
W1-5
VPL
W2-1
ZLI
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sabah FK have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with FK Neftchi in the Premier League, and they have been strong domestically, including a 5-0 win over Zira and a 3-1 victory against Imisli FK. Their only defeat in this run was a 4-0 loss to Manchester United in the Champions League, which also represents their only European fixture in the sample. Across the five matches, Sabah scored nine goals and conceded four.

Slavia Prague have won four of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win at FC Zlin in the Czech First League, and they also beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 and defeated FK Varnsdorf 5-1 in the Cup. Their only loss came against Lens in the Champions League, a 3-2 defeat. Slavia scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five matches, showing an ability to score freely while remaining vulnerable in European competition.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague. Further information will be added if it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Slavia Prague currently sit in 22nd place, putting them inside the positions that offer a route to the knockout rounds, while Sabah FK are placed 34th, leaving them in the bottom tier of the table where the risk of elimination from European competition altogether is most pressing. The gap between the two sides in the standings gives this fixture added importance for the home side.

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