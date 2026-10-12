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How to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Today's game between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sabah FK head coach Valdas Dambrauskas has named a projected XI that includes Stas Pokatilov in goal, with a back line featuring Rahman Dashdamirov, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Aden McCarthy, and Akim Zedadka. Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Ivan Lepinjica, and Veljko Simic are expected in midfield, with Joy-Lance Mickels, Kaheem Parris, and Christian Nwachukwu further forward. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Slavia Prague manager Jindrich Trpisovsky is set to deploy Jakub Markovic in goal, with David Zima, Stepan Chaloupek, Tomas Vlcek, and Samuel Isife forming the defensive unit. Oskar Kubiak, Michal Sadilek, and Wiktor Nowak are named in midfield, with Emmanuel Ayaosi, Danijel Sturm, and Mojmir Chytil leading the attack. The away side also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

Sabah FK have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with FK Neftchi in the Premier League, and they have been strong domestically, including a 5-0 win over Zira and a 3-1 victory against Imisli FK. Their only defeat in this run was a 4-0 loss to Manchester United in the Champions League, which also represents their only European fixture in the sample. Across the five matches, Sabah scored nine goals and conceded four.

Slavia Prague have won four of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win at FC Zlin in the Czech First League, and they also beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 and defeated FK Varnsdorf 5-1 in the Cup. Their only loss came against Lens in the Champions League, a 3-2 defeat. Slavia scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five matches, showing an ability to score freely while remaining vulnerable in European competition.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague. Further information will be added if it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Slavia Prague currently sit in 22nd place, putting them inside the positions that offer a route to the knockout rounds, while Sabah FK are placed 34th, leaving them in the bottom tier of the table where the risk of elimination from European competition altogether is most pressing. The gap between the two sides in the standings gives this fixture added importance for the home side.