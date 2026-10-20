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Champions League
team-logoSabah FK
Baku Olimpiya Stadionu
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund
Sabah FK
Borussia Dortmund
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Albania

Tring

tring.al

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Austria

DAZN

dazn.com

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

itv.az

Belgium

Proximus Pickx

pickx.be

Brazil

Max

max.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

Great Britain

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

Greece

MagentaSport

magentasport.de

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Japan

WOWOW

wowow.co.jp

Mexico

TNT Sports

tntsports.com.mx

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

New Zealand

DAZN

dazn.com

Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

Poland

Canal+

canalplus.com/pl

Romania

Digi Sport

digisport.ro

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Today's game between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
page.match.formation.title
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3-4-2-1
S. PokatilovS. PokatilovA. McCarthyA. McCarthyA. ZedadkaA. ZedadkaT. PuchaczT. PuchaczS. SolvetS. Solvetteam-logoD. QueirozV. SimicV. SimicU. RakhmonalievU. RakhmonalievK. ParrisK. ParrisI. LepinjicaI. LepinjicaJ. MickelsJ. MickelsG. KobelG. KobelJ. GadouJ. GadouN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckW. AntonW. AntonJ. RyersonJ. RyersonD. SvenssonD. SvenssonF. SilvaF. SilvaF. NmechaF. NmechaJ. VeermanJ. VeermanM. BeierM. BeierS. GuirassyS. Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
4-2-3-1
Sabah FK

Starting XI

Borussia Dortmund

Manager

  • V. Dambrauskas
  • N. Kovac

Sabah FK head coach Valdas Dambrauskas is expected to name a projected XI of Stas Pokatilov, Aden McCarthy, Akim Zedadka, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Steve Solvet, Du Queiroz, Veljko Simic, Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Kaheem Parris, Ivan Lepinjica, and Joy-Lance Mickels. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Niko Kovac's Borussia Dortmund are projected to line up with Gregor Kobel in goal, supported by Joane Gadou, Ramy Bensebaini, Waldemar Anton, and Daniel Svensson in defence. The midfield and attack are expected to feature Maximilian Beier, Konstantinos Karetsas, Joey Veerman, Jobe Bellingham, Samuele Inacio, and Fabio Silva. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

SAB

SAB - Form

SHA
W0-3
IMI
W3-1
NEF
D0-0
SLP
W2-0
FKQ
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BVB

BVB - Form

SCP
W3-0
VFB
W0-1
SVW
D2-2
BOD
L1-0
FCU
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Sabah FK arrive in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-0 victory over FK Qabala in the Premier League, and they also beat Slavia Prague 2-0 in the Champions League during this stretch. The sole blemish was a 0-0 draw with FK Neftchi. Across those five games, Sabah scored nine goals and conceded just one, reflecting a side in confident defensive shape.

Dortmund's recent run shows two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Union Berlin, and before that came the 1-0 loss to Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League. The positive results in this run include a 1-0 win at VfB Stuttgart and a 3-0 defeat of Paderborn. BVB scored six goals and conceded three across these five matches, though their European performances have been notably below the level of their domestic output.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Sabah FK currently sit in 22nd place, while Borussia Dortmund are placed 18th.

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