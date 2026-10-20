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How to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Today's game between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sabah FK head coach Valdas Dambrauskas is expected to name a projected XI of Stas Pokatilov, Aden McCarthy, Akim Zedadka, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Steve Solvet, Du Queiroz, Veljko Simic, Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Kaheem Parris, Ivan Lepinjica, and Joy-Lance Mickels. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Niko Kovac's Borussia Dortmund are projected to line up with Gregor Kobel in goal, supported by Joane Gadou, Ramy Bensebaini, Waldemar Anton, and Daniel Svensson in defence. The midfield and attack are expected to feature Maximilian Beier, Konstantinos Karetsas, Joey Veerman, Jobe Bellingham, Samuele Inacio, and Fabio Silva. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Sabah FK arrive in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-0 victory over FK Qabala in the Premier League, and they also beat Slavia Prague 2-0 in the Champions League during this stretch. The sole blemish was a 0-0 draw with FK Neftchi. Across those five games, Sabah scored nine goals and conceded just one, reflecting a side in confident defensive shape.

Dortmund's recent run shows two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Union Berlin, and before that came the 1-0 loss to Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League. The positive results in this run include a 1-0 win at VfB Stuttgart and a 3-0 defeat of Paderborn. BVB scored six goals and conceded three across these five matches, though their European performances have been notably below the level of their domestic output.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Sabah FK currently sit in 22nd place, while Borussia Dortmund are placed 18th.