How to watch Sabadell vs Granada with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 15 21 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadi Nova Creu Alta

Sabadell host Granada at the Estadi Nova Creu Alta in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight for both sides given their contrasting positions in the table.

Ferran Costa's Sabadell come into this match sitting 14th, looking to bounce back after a difficult run of league results. Their most recent Segunda Division outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Eldense, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of this home fixture.

Granada arrive in a far stronger position. Pacheta's side sit third in the Segunda Division table and have won each of their last four Segunda Division matches, making them one of the division's standout performers in recent weeks.

The visitors beat Eldense 2-0 and Las Palmas 1-0 in back-to-back league outings, and their form across all competitions reads five wins from five. They have conceded just once across those games, a run that speaks to their defensive organisation.

Sabadell are not without cause for confidence at home. A Copa del Rey win over Utebo last time out, albeit against lower-level opposition, at least offered a positive result before this test. Their challenge will be breaking down a Granada side that has been difficult to score against.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sabadell vs Granada, including kick-off time and broadcast details.

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