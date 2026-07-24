International Coverage

How to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Rosenborg and Manchester United will kick-off at 24 Jul 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Rosenborg ahead of this pre-season friendly. Coach and lineup details have not been released, and no injury or suspension information has been provided at this stage.

Manchester United have also not confirmed a probable lineup or released official injury and suspension updates. However, 15-year-old winger JJ Gabriel has been named in Carrick's travelling squad for the trip to Trondheim and could feature. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Rosenborg arrive in strong form, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 away win at Start in Eliteserien on July 18, and they backed that up with a 3-0 home victory over Kristiansund BK earlier in the month. A 2-1 friendly win against Molde also features in that run, though a 2-0 defeat to KFUM in late May remains a blemish. Across those five matches, Rosenborg have scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Manchester United's recent record is more mixed in context. Their last outing was a 1-0 pre-season defeat to Wrexham on July 18. Before that, United had been in excellent Premier League form, winning three of their final four top-flight matches. That run included a 3-2 win at Liverpool on May 3 and a 3-0 victory over Brighton on May 24, with only a goalless draw against Sunderland interrupting the momentum. Across their last five matches, United have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

RBK Last match MUN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Rosenborg 1 - 0 Manchester United 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

These two clubs have one meeting in the available head-to-head record. Rosenborg defeated Manchester United 1-0 in a Club Friendlies match on July 15, 2024, giving the Norwegian side the only win between the two clubs in recent history.