How to watch Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Arena Nationala

Today's game between Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick off at 28 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Gheorghe Hagi names a projected XI featuring Ionut Andrei Radu in goal, with a back four of Virgil Ghita, Radu Dragusin, Andrei Coubis, and Nicusor Bancu. Nicolae Stanciu and Razvan Marin anchor the midfield, with Andrei Ratiu and Ianis Hagi providing width and Dennis Man and Valentin Mihaila leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Sergej Barbarez sets up Bosnia and Herzegovina with Martin Zlomislic in goal and a defensive unit of Sead Kolasinac, Tarik Muharemovic, Zinedin Smajlovic, and Nikola Katic. Ivan Basic and Kerim Alajbegovic sit in midfield alongside Benjamin Tahirovic, with Esmir Bajraktarevic supporting Haris Tabakovic and Ermedin Demirovic in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed at this stage, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Romania have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Sweden in the UEFA Nations League, and they also lost to both Slovakia and Turkey earlier in the run. A 2-1 win over Wales and a 1-1 draw with Georgia provide the brighter moments. Hagi's side scored five goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Poland in the Nations League opener, and before that they were eliminated from the World Cup with a 2-0 loss to the United States. Their best result of the run was a 3-1 win over Qatar in the group stage. Barbarez's side scored four goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Romania 3-1 at home in a World Cup qualifier. Romania had won the reverse fixture earlier that year, beating Bosnia 1-0 in Bucharest in March 2025. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Romania won 4-1 in a 2022 Nations League encounter, while Bosnia took a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture that same year, and Romania won 3-0 in a 2011 European Championship qualifier.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sweden SWE 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Poland POL 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 Romania ROU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 4, Romania currently sit fourth after their opening defeat, while Bosnia and Herzegovina are second following their draw with Poland. The gap between the sides in the early standings gives this fixture genuine significance for both teams' promotion ambitions.