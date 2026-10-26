United States Fubo

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Rizespor vs Trabzonspor with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Homepage Link Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com Angola SuperSport supersport.com Argentina Disney+ Argentina disneyplus.com Australia beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com Brazil ESPN Brazil espn.com.br Canada fuboTV Canada fubo.tv Chad beIN Sports beinsports.com Colombia Disney+ Colombia disneyplus.com Democratic Republic of the Congo SuperSport supersport.com Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com France beIN Sports France beinsports.com Indonesia beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com Libya beIN Sports beinsports.com Mauritania beIN Sports beinsports.com Mexico Disney+ Mexico disneyplus.com Morocco beIN Sports beinsports.com Nigeria SuperSport supersport.com Peru Disney+ Peru disneyplus.com Saudi Arabia beIN Sports beinsports.com South Africa SuperSport supersport.com Sudan beIN Sports beinsports.com Turkey beIN Sports Türkiye beinsports.com.tr Ukraine Megogo megogo.net United States beIN Sports USA beinsports.com Yemen beIN Sports beinsports.com

Match Preview

Super Lig - Game Week 9 26 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Caykur Didi Stadyumu

Trabzonspor travel to the Caykur Didi Stadyumu in Rize to face Rizespor in a Super Lig fixture that finds Thomas Reis's side in commanding form and pushing for a place at the top of the table.

Trabzonspor arrive in Rize on the back of four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. The mood around the club has been lifted further by Mohamed Salah's continued brilliance, with the Egyptian winger delivering another decisive performance in the recent 2-0 derby win over Besiktas.

Rizespor, sitting 13th in the Super Lig, head into this game without a win in their last three. Back-to-back league defeats to Corum FK and Fenerbahce have put Recep Ucar's side under pressure, and a Trabzonspor team in this kind of form represents a stern test.

There is also significant news surrounding Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was involved in a multi-car road accident following the club's Conference League win over Heart of Midlothian. Club president Ertugrul Dogan confirmed the incident and stated there were no serious problems, though his availability for this fixture remains uncertain as medical assessments continue.

With Trabzonspor sitting fourth in the Super Lig and Rizespor battling in the lower half, the visitors will be looking to close the gap on the sides above them. Rize will be a hostile environment, but Trabzonspor's current trajectory gives them every reason for confidence.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Rizespor vs Trabzonspor live.

Team news & squads

Rizespor head coach Recep Ucar has no injury or suspension information confirmed ahead of the match, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Trabzonspor manager Thomas Reis faces a potential concern over goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was involved in a road traffic accident following the club's Conference League win over Hearts. The club has confirmed Onana received medical attention as a precaution, but no further update on his fitness has been released. No other injury or suspension information is available for the away side at this stage.

Form

Rizespor come into this game in poor form, winning just one of their last five Super Lig matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Corum FK, and they also lost 3-0 to Fenerbahce during that run. A draw against Goztepe and a single win, a 2-0 victory over Eyupspor, offer limited encouragement. Across those five matches, Rizespor scored five goals and conceded nine.

Trabzonspor, by contrast, have been in excellent shape. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 1-0 friendly loss to Drogheda United. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Hearts in the Conference League, and they also beat Besiktas 2-0 in the Super Lig and KuPS 4-2 away from home in Europe. Trabzonspor scored 11 goals and conceded two across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Trabzonspor have the better of this fixture in recent history. The most recent meeting, played in March 2026, ended in a 1-0 win for Trabzonspor at home. Across the last five meetings between the two clubs, Trabzonspor have won three times compared to one win for Rizespor, with one match also going in Rizespor's favour on home soil. Trabzonspor's 5-2 cup victory in February 2025 stands as the most emphatic result in the recent series.