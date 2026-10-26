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Super Lig
team-logoRizespor
Caykur Didi Stadyumu
team-logoTrabzonspor
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Watch Rizespor vs Trabzonspor: Super Lig live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Rizespor vs Trabzonspor
Rizespor
Trabzonspor
Super Lig

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International Coverage

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Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

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Match Preview

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 9
Caykur Didi Stadyumu

Trabzonspor travel to the Caykur Didi Stadyumu in Rize to face Rizespor in a Super Lig fixture that finds Thomas Reis's side in commanding form and pushing for a place at the top of the table.

Trabzonspor arrive in Rize on the back of four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. The mood around the club has been lifted further by Mohamed Salah's continued brilliance, with the Egyptian winger delivering another decisive performance in the recent 2-0 derby win over Besiktas.

Rizespor, sitting 13th in the Super Lig, head into this game without a win in their last three. Back-to-back league defeats to Corum FK and Fenerbahce have put Recep Ucar's side under pressure, and a Trabzonspor team in this kind of form represents a stern test.

There is also significant news surrounding Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was involved in a multi-car road accident following the club's Conference League win over Heart of Midlothian. Club president Ertugrul Dogan confirmed the incident and stated there were no serious problems, though his availability for this fixture remains uncertain as medical assessments continue.

With Trabzonspor sitting fourth in the Super Lig and Rizespor battling in the lower half, the visitors will be looking to close the gap on the sides above them. Rize will be a hostile environment, but Trabzonspor's current trajectory gives them every reason for confidence.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Rizespor vs Trabzonspor live.

Team news & squads

Rizespor vs Trabzonspor Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Ucar

Rizespor head coach Recep Ucar has no injury or suspension information confirmed ahead of the match, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Trabzonspor manager Thomas Reis faces a potential concern over goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was involved in a road traffic accident following the club's Conference League win over Hearts. The club has confirmed Onana received medical attention as a precaution, but no further update on his fitness has been released. No other injury or suspension information is available for the away side at this stage.

Form

RIZ

RIZ - Form

ALS
L0-1
EYU
W0-2
GOZ
D2-2
FB
L0-3
COB
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
TRS

TRS - Form

DRO
L0-1
SAM
W0-3
KUP
W2-4
BJK
W2-0
HEA
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Rizespor come into this game in poor form, winning just one of their last five Super Lig matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Corum FK, and they also lost 3-0 to Fenerbahce during that run. A draw against Goztepe and a single win, a 2-0 victory over Eyupspor, offer limited encouragement. Across those five matches, Rizespor scored five goals and conceded nine.

Trabzonspor, by contrast, have been in excellent shape. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 1-0 friendly loss to Drogheda United. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Hearts in the Conference League, and they also beat Besiktas 2-0 in the Super Lig and KuPS 4-2 away from home in Europe. Trabzonspor scored 11 goals and conceded two across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RizesporDrawTrabzonspor
1
0
4
Super Lig
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
1
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
0
FT
Super Lig
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
1
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
2
FT
Super Lig
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
2
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
0
FT
Cup
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
5
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
2
FT
Super Lig
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
3
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
1
FT
6Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Trabzonspor have the better of this fixture in recent history. The most recent meeting, played in March 2026, ended in a 1-0 win for Trabzonspor at home. Across the last five meetings between the two clubs, Trabzonspor have won three times compared to one win for Rizespor, with one match also going in Rizespor's favour on home soil. Trabzonspor's 5-2 cup victory in February 2025 stands as the most emphatic result in the recent series.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
96212010+1020
W
W
D
W
W
2
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
86111711+619
W
W
L
W
W
3
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
8512226+1616
W
W
W
D
L
4
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
8512185+1316
W
W
W
L
W
5
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
9441139+416
W
W
L
D
W
6
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
85031610+615
L
W
L
W
W
7
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
9504119+215
W
L
L
W
L
8
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
9423812-414
W
W
D
W
L
9
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
94141815+313
L
W
W
L
W
10
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
93331916+312
W
W
W
D
D
11
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
9333911-212
L
L
D
W
D
12
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
83231212011
W
D
W
L
L
13
RizesporRizesporRIZ
8314811-310
L
L
D
W
L
14
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
922569-38
W
L
D
D
W
15
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
9225915-68
L
L
L
L
D
16
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
9225718-118
L
L
D
L
L
17
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
9117821-134
L
L
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
9108223-213
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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