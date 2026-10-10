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Super Lig
team-logoRizespor
Caykur Didi Stadyumu
team-logoFenerbahce
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Rizespor vs Fenerbahce: Worldwide Super Lig broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Rizespor vs Fenerbahce
Rizespor
Fenerbahce
Super Lig

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN Sports

bein.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

beIN Sports Australia

beinsports.com/au

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com/en-CA

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Congo DR

SuperSport

supersport.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

bein.com

France

beIN Sports France

beinsports.com/france

India

Sports18

sports18.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

sky.com.mx

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Russian Federation

Match TV

matchtv.ru

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

bein.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

bein.com

Turkey

beIN Sports Turkey

beinsports.com.tr

Ukraine

MEGOGO

megogo.net

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

United States

ESPN+

espn.com/watch

Uzbekistan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch Rizespor vs Fenerbahce with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 7
Caykur Didi Stadyumu

Today's game between Rizespor and Fenerbahce will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rizespor vs Fenerbahce today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Rizespor vs Fenerbahce Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Ucar

Rizespor are managed by Recep Ucar, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal has similarly had no squad concerns confirmed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

RIZ

RIZ - Form

SAM
L0-2
GAZ
W1-2
ALS
L0-1
EYU
W0-2
GOZ
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FB

FB - Form

BJK
L1-2
ROM
D1-1
GAZ
D0-0
EYU
W8-0
TUT
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Rizespor have recorded one win, one draw, and two losses across their last four Super Lig matches, with their most recent outing ending 2-2 against Goztepe on September 20. Earlier in the run, they beat Eyupspor 2-0 away from home and Gaziantep FK 2-1, showing they can produce results on the road. Two defeats, including a 0-1 loss to Alanyaspor and a 0-2 reverse against Samsunspor, have dented their consistency at both ends of the pitch.

Fenerbahce arrive in strong form, with their standout result a dominant 8-0 victory over Eyupspor in the Super Lig on September 20. They also picked up a 2-0 win in a friendly against Turan Tovuz on October 3. Their last three competitive outings before the Eyupspor thrashing included a draw with Roma in the Champions League, a goalless draw against Gaziantep FK, and a 1-2 defeat to Besiktas, giving them a mixed but goal-rich recent record.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RizesporDrawFenerbahce
0
1
4
Super Lig
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
2
FT
Super Lig
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
2
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
5
FT
Super Lig
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
3
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
2
FT
Super Lig
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
0
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
5
FT
Super Lig
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
1
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
3
FT
7Goals Scored18
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, with Fenerbahce as the home team in the Super Lig on April 17, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Fenerbahce have won four and the sides have drawn once, with Rizespor failing to record a victory in that period. Fenerbahce's results include a 5-2 win in Rize in November 2025 and a 5-0 victory at the same venue in August 2024, highlighting their dominance in this fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
75111611+516
W
L
W
W
W
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
6411157+813
W
W
D
W
L
3
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
6402147+712
L
W
W
W
L
4
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
640274+312
W
L
W
W
W
5
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
632186+211
W
D
W
L
W
6
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
6312166+1010
W
D
L
W
W
7
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
6312135+810
W
L
W
L
W
8
RizesporRizesporRIZ
631276+110
D
W
L
W
L
9
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
724188010
L
D
W
D
D
10
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
62227708
L
D
W
L
W
11
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
62131312+17
L
W
W
L
L
12
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
62131011-17
W
L
L
D
L
13
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
6213513-87
L
L
L
D
W
14
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
6213311-87
W
L
W
D
L
15
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
611448-44
D
W
L
L
L
16
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
6114612-64
L
L
L
L
W
17
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
60331115-43
D
D
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
6105216-143
L
L
L
W
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the Super Lig table, Rizespor sit ninth while Fenerbahce are sixth. Fenerbahce's position puts them within reach of the leading group, making this a fixture where they will be expected to collect points, while Rizespor need a result to avoid slipping further down the standings.

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