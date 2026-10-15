International Coverage

How to watch Riga FC vs Kairat Almaty with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Skonto Stadium

Today's game between Riga FC and Kairat Almaty will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Riga FC vs Kairat Almaty today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Riga FC head coach Adrian Gula has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Kairat Almaty manager Rafael Urazbakhtin is similarly yet to release squad news, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported at this stage. Further team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Riga FC come into this match in strong shape, recording four wins and one draw from their last five Virsliga outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over FK Tukums 2000 on October 10, and they also beat FK Jelgava 1-0 and SK Super Nova 1-0 in consecutive fixtures. Across the five matches, they scored six goals and conceded just two, with the sole dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with BFC Daugavpils.

Kairat Almaty's recent record is more mixed. They won three and lost two of their last five Kazakhstan Premier League games, scoring five goals and conceding six. Their latest result was a 1-0 home win over Zhetysu Taldykorgan on October 10, but they suffered heavy defeats to Tobol Kostanay, losing 4-1, and FC Astana, losing 1-0, in September.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Riga FC and Kairat Almaty.

Standings

Both Riga FC and Kairat Almaty are currently tied at the top of the Conference League table, meaning this fixture carries genuine consequence — the winner will take sole possession of first place and gain a clear advantage in the competition.