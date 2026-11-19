How to watch Red Star vs Pau with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 13 20 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Stade Bauer

Red Star and Pau meet at Stade Bauer in Paris for a Ligue 2 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the table.

Damien Perrinelle's Red Star side come into this match under pressure. Four defeats in their last five league outings have stalled their season, and home form will need to improve sharply if they are to climb away from mid-table.

Their only positive result in recent weeks came in the Coupe de France, a 2-0 win over Paris 13 Atletico. In the league, they have conceded freely and struggled to find a consistent attacking rhythm.

Pau arrive in better shape. Thierry Debes has his side sitting fifth in Ligue 2, and they have put together three wins from their last four competitive matches, including a 3-1 victory away at Metz.

The visitors also dispatched Lourdes FC 4-0 in the Coupe de France last weekend, suggesting confidence and momentum are in good supply heading into this trip to Paris.

History in this fixture offers little comfort to the home side. Pau have dominated recent meetings, and Red Star will need to produce something different to turn that around.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Red Star vs Pau.

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