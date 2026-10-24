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International Coverage

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 17:30 Sports Illustrated Stadium

New York Red Bulls host Inter Miami CF at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey in a Major League Soccer fixture that pits two sides at very different ends of the Eastern Conference table.

Inter Miami arrive in form, with Lionel Messi continuing to produce at a level that defies his 39 years. The Argentine scored twice against Atlanta United in a 3-1 win last weekend, extending his lead at the top of the MLS scoring charts. Coach Kily Gonzalez has his side sitting second in the Eastern Conference, and Miami have won three of their last five league matches.

The Red Bulls, managed by Michael Bradley, are in a difficult patch. They have lost three of their last five games, including back-to-back defeats to Toronto FC and DC United, and sit ninth in the East. A home crowd at Sports Illustrated Stadium will be hoping to spark a reaction.

History in this fixture favours the visitors heavily. Inter Miami have dominated recent meetings, including a 5-1 win at this ground in 2025 and a 6-2 result the year before. The Red Bulls will need a significant improvement to reverse that trend.

Messi's presence alone makes this a compelling watch. Off the pitch, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has just been honoured with the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in Oviedo, Spain, a recognition that speaks to his status beyond football. On it, he remains the central figure in everything Miami do.

For Red Bulls fans, the task is clear: find a way to contain the best player in the league and pick up points their Eastern Conference standing badly needs.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

Team news & squads

Michael Bradley's Red Bulls have no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Inter Miami head coach Kily Gonzalez is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection or release a projected XI. As with the home side, further team news will be added as it becomes available ahead of the fixture.

Form

New York Red Bulls head into this match having won just two of their last five league games, losing three. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Toronto FC, and they also fell 2-1 to DC United in that run. A 4-1 win over San Diego FC was the standout result, though back-to-back losses either side of it underline the inconsistency Bradley's side have shown. Across those five matches, the Red Bulls have struggled defensively and lacked the kind of consistent attacking output needed to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Inter Miami's recent form tells a different story. Gonzalez's side have won three of their last five, with their most recent result a 3-1 victory over Atlanta United. They also beat New York City FC 2-0 and DC United 4-0 in that stretch, scoring freely throughout. A 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew and a 2-2 draw with San Diego FC are the only blemishes. Miami have scored 12 goals across those five fixtures, demonstrating the kind of attacking depth that makes them one of the most dangerous sides in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, played at Inter Miami's home ground in April 2026. Before that, the head-to-head record over the last five encounters has been dominated by Miami, who won three of the five matches. The most emphatic result came in May 2024, when Inter Miami won 6-2, while a 5-1 victory for Miami at Sports Illustrated Stadium in July 2025 underlines how difficult the Red Bulls have found this fixture in recent seasons. New York's only win in the last five came in March 2024, a 4-0 result at home.