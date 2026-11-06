How to watch Red Bull New York vs Atlanta United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 34 7 Nov 2026 - 16:00 Sports Illustrated Stadium

Red Bull New York host Atlanta United at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with contrasting stakes for either side.

Michael Bradley's side sit tenth in the Eastern Conference and need results to push themselves into a stronger playoff position as the regular season winds down. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and home advantage will be something they lean on heavily here.

Atlanta United arrive under Gerardo Martino in a difficult stretch. The Five Stripes have managed just one win from their last five MLS matches and sit 13th in the East, with the gap to the playoff places refusing to close.

For Atlanta, this is a match they cannot afford to treat as routine. A run of defeats has left them in a precarious spot, and a trip to New Jersey does not make the task any easier.

Red Bull New York have shown they can compete at this level, but their campaign has been defined by the kind of inconsistency that makes them hard to read. Bradley will want a sharper display after back-to-back losses.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

Team news & squads