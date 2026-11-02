How to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Santos FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 34 2 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Red Bull Bragantino host Santos FC in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, with Vagner Mancini's side looking to build momentum in the top half while Santos push for continental places in the final stretch of the season.

Bragantino come into this match in decent form. A 3-0 win over Chapecoense in their most recent outing gave them back-to-back points after a 2-0 defeat to Palmeiras earlier in the month, and they will want to press on at home.

Santos arrive in a more complicated situation. Their last result was a goalless draw with Palmeiras, but the story around the club this week has been dominated by the fallout from a 1-1 draw with Bahia that ended in controversy.

Neymar was sent off after covering his mouth during an argument with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, a direct violation of the newly implemented rule that mandates a red card for any player who conceals their mouth during a confrontation. Brazil's Superior Court of Sports Justice subsequently handed the Santos captain a two-match ban, and he must also serve a one-game suspension for accumulating yellow cards, ruling him out of this fixture.

Philippe Coutinho takes on greater importance in Neymar's absence. Manager Cuca will need him to provide the creativity and goal threat that Santos will be missing without their captain.

Bragantino, managed by Vagner Mancini, sit ninth in the table and will see this as a chance to consolidate their position and apply pressure on the sides above them. Santos, sitting eighth, need points to keep their top-six ambitions realistic.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Santos FC live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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